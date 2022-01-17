Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: Week of Jan. 17-21

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the next week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Albemarle County

(NEW) Interstate 64 –Debris cleanup. Expect mobile and stationary right shoulder closures between mile marker 106 and mile marker 131 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, while crews remove trees and other storm debris from the shoulder and clear zone. Multiple crews will be working in this area. Be alert for traffic controls and directional signs as you approach the work zones.

(UPDATE) Albemarle Design-Build Projects – Be alert for construction activities in the following areas:

S. 250 (Richmond Road) at Interstate 64. Construction of diverging diamond interchange. Speed limit reduced to 25 miles per hour. Expect single lane closures Monday through Friday, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Use caution traveling through the work zone and be alert for construction vehicles entering and exiting the work area.

Route 20 (Stony Point Road) at Route 649 (Proffit Road). Construction of a roundabout. Expect intermittent lane closure with traffic controller by flaggers, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Speed limit reduced to 25 miles per hour.

S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) at Route 151 (Critzer Shop Road). Construction of a roundabout. Expect single lane closures with traffic controlled by flaggers between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m., Monday through Friday. Speed limit reduced to 25 miles per hour. Be alert for equipment and workers near the travel lanes and follow signs through the work zone.

(NEW) Traffic Signal Inspections –Expect mobile alternating directional lane closures on the following roads for inspection of traffic signals at multiple intersections. Be alert for traffic controls and directional signs as you approach the work zone on the following roads:

Route 1417 (Woodbrook Drive) from U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) to Route 1403 (Berkmar Drive) Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Route 631 (Rio Road West) between U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) to Route 743 (Earlysville Road), Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Route 743 (Hydraulic Road) from Route 631 (Rio Road West) to Route 1430 (Solomon Road), Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

(NEW) Mowing operations — Expect mobile work zones, slow-moving vehicles and alternating lane closures on the following primary routes Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Be alert for mowing tractors and shadow vehicles as you approach the work area.

Route 22 (Louisa Road) from U.S. 250 (Richmond Road) to the Louisa County line

S. 250 (Richmond Road) from Route 616 (Black Cat Road) to the Fluvanna County line

Route 231 (Gordonsville Road) from Route 22 (Louisa Road) to the Louisa County line

(NEW) Updating directional signs –Right shoulder closures for updates on tourist-oriented directional signs (TODS), Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Be alert for traffic controls and directional signs as you approach the work zone on the following roads:

Interstate 64, right shoulder and ramps in various locations between mile marker 101 and mile marker 126

S. 29 (Seminole Trail) northbound from Route 1452 (Westfield Boulevard) to Route 1694 (Branchlands Boulevard)

S. 29 (Seminole Trail) southbound from Route 1438 (Hilton Heights Road) to Route 1417 (Woodbrook Drive)

(NEW) Route 20 (Stony Point Road) – Underground utility cable installation. Alternating lane closures between U.S. 250 (Richmond Road) and Route1421 (Elk Drive) for cable installation on the east side of the roadway. Expect brief delays between 5 a.m. and 10 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Route 240 (Crozet Avenue) – Bridge superstructure replacement. Traffic reduced to one lane controlled by temporary signal between Route 1231 (Davis Drive) and Route 691 (Tabor Street) through mid-July 2022. Expect congestion and delays during peak traffic hours.

Route 1116 (Riverbend Drive) – Underground utility cable installation. Alternating lane closures between Route 866 (Greenbrier Drive) and Route1695 (Mall Drive) for cable installation on the east side of the roadway. Expect brief delays between 5 a.m. and 10 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Route 1427 (Hillsdale Drive) – Underground utility cable installation. Alternating lane closures between U.S. 250 (Richmond Road) and Route1140 (South Pantops Drive). Expect brief delays between 5 a.m. and 10 p.m., Monday through Friday.

(UPDATE) Route 631 (Rio Road East) – Sidewalk work between Route 1177 (Dunlora Drive) and Route 1481 (Pen Park Lane). Expect alternating lane closures with flagging operations and workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Culpeper County

(NEW) Updating directional signs –Right shoulder closures for updates on tourist-oriented directional signs (TODS), Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Be alert for traffic controls and directional signs as you approach the work zone on the following roads:

S. 15 (James Madison Highway) southbound ramps at various interchanges

S. 29 (James Madison Highway) northbound ramps at various interchanges

Fauquier County

U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) – Replacing southbound bridge over the railroad and Route 805 (Bealeton Road). One southbound lane closed. Lane closure will remain in place for majority of project. Anticipated completion December 2022.

(UPDATE) U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) – Turn lane construction. Expect workers on the southbound right shoulder near Route 837 (Bowers Run Road) Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

(UPDATE) U.S. 29 (Lee Highway) – Utility work under VDOT permit from Route 674 (Grays Mill Road) to Route 676 (Riley Road). Northbound mobile work zone with right shoulder closures, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) U.S. 17 Business (Rectortown Road) – Occasional westbound lane closure during concrete work in the town of Marshall between Route 1003 (Frost Street) and U.S. 17 Business (West Main Street). Lane closures Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. with traffic controlled by flaggers.

Route 805 (Bealeton Road) – Road reduced to one lane under the U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) bridge during bridge replacement project. Traffic controlled by temporary traffic signals.

(UPDATE) Route 806 (Elk Run Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit from Route 667 (Old Dumfries Road) to Route 607 (Shenandoah Path). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Louisa County

(NEW) Interstate 64 –Debris cleanup. Expect mobile and stationary right shoulder closures between mile marker 131 and mile marker 147.5 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, while crews remove trees and other storm debris from the shoulder and clear zone. Multiple crews will be working in this area. Be alert for traffic controls and directional signs as you approach the work zones.

Route 522 (Cross County Road) – Construction of a roundabout at U.S. 250 (Broad Street Road) near the Goochland County line. Expect flagging operations Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Rappahannock County

(NEW) U.S. 522 (Sperryville Pike) – Installation of a historical marker near Route 650 (Obannons Mill Road) east of Boston. Northbound right shoulder closed. Be alert for workers and equipment near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

