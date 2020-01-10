Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: Week of Jan. 13-17

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Albemarle County

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Eastbound shoulder repairs on the Exit 120 ramp. Be alert for workers near the travel lane Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Signal work at Route 643 (Polo Grounds Road). Expect shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Culpeper County

Business Route 15 (Remington Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Rappahannock River at the Fauquier County line. Road closed to through traffic with posted detour. Anticipated completion Oct. 2020.

Fauquier County

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Westbound guardrail repairs at mile marker 22.1. Right shoulder closed from 10 p.m. Monday to 12 a.m. Tuesday.

Business Route 15 (Remington Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Rappahannock River at the Culpeper County line. Road closed to through traffic with posted detour. Anticipated completion Oct. 2020.

Route 15/17/29 (Eastern Bypass) – Construction of grade-separated interchange near Route 880 (Lord Fairfax Road):

Expect intermittent nighttime lane closures

Expect intermittent daytime lane closures on Business Route 15/17/29

Contractor will maintain 11-foot travel lanes with barrier in place in both directions.

(NEW) Route 15/29 (James Madison Highway) – Curb work north of Route 687 (Opal Road). Be alert for workers in the median and along the shoulders in both directions Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 15/29 (James Madison Highway) – Pipe installation between Route 28 (Catlett Road) and Route 661 (Oak Shade Road). Travel lanes open. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Route 767 (Tenerife Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Walnut Branch. Expect intermittent lane closures controlled by flagging Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 880 (Lord Fairfax Road) – Shoulder closures and intermittent flagging operations near Route 15/17/29 (Eastern Bypass) for Warrenton Southern Interchange project. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Louisa County

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Westbound shoulder repairs on the Exit 143 ramp to Route 208. Be alert for workers near the travel lane Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Rappahannock County

(NEW) Route 522 (Sperryville Pike) – Bridge maintenance over Blackwater Creek south of Scrabble. Expect alternating lane closures between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. weekdays.

