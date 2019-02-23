Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: Week of Feb. 25-March 1

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at http://www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.

Albemarle County

Interstate 64 – Sign installation eastbound and westbound near mile marker 120. Right shoulder closed. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Sign repairs near mile marker 118. Westbound right shoulder closed Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes.

Route 29/250 Bypass – Sign work at Route 654 (Barracks Road). Right shoulder closed. Be alert for workers near travel lanes Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 250 (Ivy Road) – Sign installation near Route 678 (Owensville Road). Right shoulder closed. Be alert for workers near travel lanes Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 743 (Hydraulic Road) – Signal modifications to install pedestrian crossings at Route 657 (Lambs Road). Alternating shoulder closures in both directions Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and nightly lane closures from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Route 1521 (Timberwood Parkway) – Hollymead Dam Reinforcement Project. Northbound lane closed under VDOT permit from Shadybrook Trail to Cove Pointe Road. Follow signed detour.

Culpeper County

Route 15/29 (James Madison Highway) – Sign installation southbound near Business Route 15 (Orange Road). Right shoulder closed. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 15/29 (James Madison Highway) – Sign installation near Route 667 (Braggs Corner Road). Right shoulder closed. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 15/29 (James Madison Highway) – Sign installation near Route 649 (Cedar Mountain Road). Right shoulder closed. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 649 (Cedar Mountain Drive) – Sign installation at the intersection of Route 652 (Mitchell Road). Right shoulder closed. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Fauquier County

Route 15/17/29 (Eastern Bypass) – Shoulder closures in both directions near Route 880 (Lord Fairfax Drive) for Warrenton Southern Interchange project. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 880 (Lord Fairfax Drive) – Shoulder closures in both directions near Route 15/17/29 (Eastern Bypass) for Warrenton Southern Interchange project. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Greene County

Route 230 (Madison Road) – Sign installation near Wesley Street. Right shoulder closed. Be alert for workers near travel lanes Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Madison County

(NEW) Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Sign installation in both directions near Route 603 (Hebron Valley Road). Northbound right shoulder closed. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Wednesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 230 (Wolftown-Hood Road) – Bridge work between Route 613 (Kinderhook Road) and Route 666 (Pea Ridge Road). Road reduced to one lane controlled by flagging Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Orange County

Route 3 (Germanna Highway) – Signal and intersection improvements at Route 20 (Constitution Highway). Expect intermittent overnight lane closures from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Friday.

Rappahannock County

Route 211/522 (Lee Highway) – Westbound bridge replacement over the North Fork Thornton River. Westbound bridge closed to traffic. Obey new traffic pattern. Westbound traffic will use eastbound left lane. Anticipated completion July 2019.

(NEW) Route 647 (Crest Hill Road) – Pipe replacement about 2 miles from Fauquier County line. Road closed to through traffic Monday through Friday, weather permitting. Use alternate routes.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.

