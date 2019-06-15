Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: June 17-21

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at http://www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.

Albemarle County

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Herbicide spraying between mile marker 100 and 103 both eastbound and southbound lanes. Right shoulder closed Monday through Friday from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Signal work at Route 643 (Polo Grounds Road). Expect intermittent lane closures Monday through Friday between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 29 (Thomas Nelson Highway) – Herbicide spraying from the Nelson County line to the Greene County line. Alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m.

(NEW) Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Construction of a turn lane from the intersection of Route 649 (Airport Road) to Route 1721 (Timberwood Blvd). Alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Intersection improvements near Route 1721 (Timberwood Boulevard). Be alert for workers in the median Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Expect intermittent left lane closures between Route 1721 and Route 649 (Proffit Road).

(NEW) Various Locations: Signal modifications to install flashing yellow. Alternating lane closures controlled by State Police Monday through Friday from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.:

· Route 250 (Richmond Road) at Route 1054 (Glenmore Way).

· Route 250 (Ivy Road) at Route 677 (Broomley Road)

· Route 654 (Barracks Road) at Route 656 (Georgetown Road).

· Route 742 (Avon Street Extended) at Route (Mill Creek Drive).

· Route 743 (Hydraulic Road) at the intersection of Route 656 (Cedar Hill Road).

(NEW) Route 678 (Owensville Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit between Route 1601 (Meriwether Drive) and Route 1636 (Holkham Drive). All lanes and shoulders closed. Use alternate routes Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 1721 (Timberwood Parkway) – Hollymead Dam Reinforcement Project. Northbound lane closed under VDOT permit from Shadybrook Trail to Cove Pointe Road. Follow signed detour.

Culpeper County

(NEW) Route 29 (James Madison Highway) – Herbicide spraying from the Madison County line to the Fauquier County line. Alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m.

(NEW) Route 522 (Sperryville Pike) – Bridge inspection between Route 646 (Old Stillhouse Road) and Route 707 (Slate Mills Road). Alternating lane closures controlled by flagging Monday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fauquier County

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Bridge deck rehabilitation on I-66 bridges at mile marker 20 over Goose Creek. Expect intermittent lane closures Friday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Herbicide spraying between both eastbound and westbound between mile marker 193 and 214. Expect delays Monday through Friday from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Route 15/17/29 (Eastern Bypass) – Construction of grade-separated interchange near Route 880

(Lord Fairfax Road):

· Through early August, drivers should expect daytime lane closures on Business Route 15/17/29. The inside left turn lane from northbound Route 15/17/29 to northbound Business Route 15/17/29 may also be closed during the day.

· The contractor will maintain 11-foot travel lanes with barrier in place in both directions for the majority of the project.

(NEW) Route 15/17/29 (James Madison Highway) – Herbicide spraying between Route 651 (Freemans Ford Road) and the Prince William County line. Alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m.

(UPDATE) Route 28 (Catlett Road) – Intersection improvements at Route 17 (Marsh Road). Right turn lane closed Wednesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Obey traffic controls.

Route 29 (Lee Highway) – “Cut The Hills” project. Expect nightly lane closures in both directions Sunday through Friday for initial project tasks. Lane closures during the week will be lifted by 5 a.m. northbound and 7 a.m. southbound.

(NEW) Route 643 (Meetze Road) – Storm drain repairs between Route 670 (Old Auburn Road) and Route 674 (Green Road). Alternating lane closures controlled by flagging Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 643 (Eustace Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Licking Run. Traffic using temporary road near existing bridge. Use caution in work zone.

(NEW) Route 721 (Free State Road) – Paving operations from the Interstate 66 overpass to Route 647 (Crest Hill Road). All lanes closed Thursday and Friday from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

Route 880 (Lord Fairfax Road) – Shoulder closures in both directions near Route 15/17/29 (Eastern Bypass) for Warrenton Southern Interchange project. Expect intermittent flagging operations for material and equipment delivery at construction office. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fluvanna County

(NEW) Route 6 (West River Road) – Bridge inspection at Route 646 Hardware Road over the Hardware River. Expect delays Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Herbicide spraying between both eastbound and westbound between mile marker 131 and 136. Expect delays Monday through Friday from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Route 629 (Deep Creek Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Middle Fork Kent Branch near Route 631 (Dogwood Drive). Road closed to through traffic. Follow signed detour. Anticipated completion Oct. 2019.

Greene County

Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Construction of turn lane under VDOT permit between Route 600 (Deane Road) and Commerce Drive. Northbound right lane closed nightly from 5 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Friday.

Louisa County

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Herbicide spraying between both eastbound and westbound between mile marker 131 and 163. Expect delays Monday through Friday from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Orange County

Route 603 (Indiantown Road) – Paving of a gravel road between Route 614 (Governor Almond Road) and Route 715 (Lewistown Road). Expect lane closures controlled by flagging Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Rappahannock County

(NEW) Route 729 (Richmond Road) – Bridge inspection at Route 676 (Gore Road) over the Thornton River. Alternating lane closures Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.

