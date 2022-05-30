Culpeper District Traffic Alert: Week of May 30-June 3

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the next week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.

Albemarle County

Interstate 64 – Ditch cleaning operations. Expect shoulder closures in the eastbound and westbound lanes between mile marker 100 and mile marker 131, Tuesday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Bridge deck repairs. Expect left lane and left shoulder closures in the eastbound and westbound lanes at mile marker 131 and mile marker 132 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., Tuesday through Friday.

Interstate 64 – Shoulder repairs. Expect right shoulder closures between mile marker 99 and mile marker 103 in the westbound lanes, Tuesday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

((NEW) U.S. 29 (Monacan Trail Road) –Utility work under VDOT permit. Be alert for work crews in the northbound lanes at the crossover with Skyline View lane, Thursday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Mowing operations — Expect mobile alternating lane closures in the following areas, Tuesday through Friday.

Route 620 (Rolling Road South), between Route 795 (Presidents Road) and Blue Mountain Lane in the northbound and southbound lanes, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 631 (Old Lynchburg Road), between Route 712 (Plank Road) and Route 1103 (Windfield Circle) in the northbound and southbound lanes, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 635 (Miller School Road), between Route 692 (Plank Road) and U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) in the northbound and southbound lanes from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 691 (Jarmans Gap Road), between U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) and Route 240 (Crozet Avenue) in both the northbound and southbound lanes, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 692 (Plank Road), between U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) and U.S. 29 (Monacan Trail Road), in the eastbound and westbound lanes, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 708 (Red Hill Road), between U.S. 29 (Monacan Trail Road) and Route 20 (Scottsville Road), in the eastbound and westbound lanes, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 712 (North Garden Lane), between U.S. 29 (Monacan Trail Road) and Route 20 (Scottsville Road), in the eastbound and westbound lanes, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 810 (White Hall Road), between Route 788 (Railroad Avenue) and Route 614 (Garth Road), in the northbound and southbound lanes, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(UPDATE) Albemarle Design-Build Projects – Be alert for construction activities in the following areas:

S. 250 (Richmond Road) at Interstate 64. Construction of diverging diamond interchange. Speed limit reduced to 25 miles per hour. Right two lanes and right and left shoulders closed from the eastbound off-ramp to U.S. 250. Expect alternating lane closures on the westbound off-ramp to U.S. 250, Sunday through Friday, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Use caution traveling through the work zone and be alert for construction vehicles entering and exiting the work area.

Route 20 (Stony Point Road) at Route 649 (Proffit Road). Construction of a roundabout. Expect intermittent lane closures with traffic controlled by flaggers, Wednesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Speed limit reduced to 25 miles per hour.

S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) at Route 151 (Critzer Shop Road). Construction of a roundabout. Expect single lane closures with traffic controlled by flaggers between 6:30 a.m. and 7 p.m., Tuesday through Friday. Speed limit reduced to 25 miles per hour. Be alert for equipment and workers near the travel lanes and follow signs through the work zone.

Route 240 (Crozet Avenue) – Bridge superstructure replacement. Traffic reduced to one lane controlled by temporary signal between Route 1231 (Davis Drive) and Route 691 (Tabor Street) through mid-July 2022. Expect congestion and delays during peak traffic hours.

Route 810 (Blackwells Hollow Road) – Bridge superstructure replacement, substructure repair. All lanes shut down in both directions 0.68 miles from Route 687 (Shiffletts Mill Road) and 0.53 from route 601 (Garth Road) while crew work on the bridge over Rock Bar Branch. Message boards are in place to direct traffic around the work. Project completion date is July 29, 2022.

(UPDATE) Storm drain and curb installation – Be alert for work crews in the following areas, Tuesday through Friday.

S. 29 (Seminole Trail), between Route 1721 (Timberwood Boulevard) and Route 1515 (Airport Acres Road) in the southbound lanes, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 649 (Airport Road) between Route 606 (Dickerson Road) and U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) in the northbound lanes, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Sidewalk improvement projects – Expect alternating flagging operations in the following areas.

S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) in the eastbound and westbound lanes from Route 1260 (Cory Farm Road) to Radford Lane, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Friday.

Route 742 (Avon Street Extended) in the northbound and southbound lanes from Route 1167 (Stoney Creek Drive) to Route 20 (Scottsville Road), Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 742 (Avon Street Extended) in the northbound and southbound lanes from Route 1187 (Stoney Creek Drive) to Route 20 (Scottsville Road), Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Culpeper County

Route 229 (Rixeyville Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect right shoulder closures in the southbound lanes between U.S. 211 (Lee Highway) and the Culpeper County line, Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 694 (Ira Hoffman Lane) – Milling & paving operations. Expect alternating lane closures in the southbound lanes between Route 1285 (Burgandine Avenue) and U.S. 15 (Brandy Road) Tuesday through Thursday, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Fauquier County

Interstate 66 – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect right shoulder closures in the eastbound and westbound lanes between mile marker 14 and mile marker 36, Tuesday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Tree trimming operations. Expect alternating lane closures between mile marker 15 and mile marker 20 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Wednesday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Mowing operations. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between mile marker 18 an mile marker 28 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Wednesday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Permanent pavement repairs. Expect alternating lane closures between mile marker 31 and mile marker 35 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Wednesday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) – Replacing southbound bridge over the railroad and Route 805 (Bealeton Road). Expect right lane and right shoulder closures from Route 656 (Remington Road) to Route 661 (Schoolhouse Road) Project completion date November 2022.

(UPDATE) U.S. 17 (West Main Street) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect alternating lane closures in the northbound lanes, from Route 1003 (Frost Street) to U.S. 17 (Winchester Road), Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) U.S.17 (Eastern Bypass) – Bridge inspection work. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 880 (Lord Fairfax Drive) and Route 643 (Meetze Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Wednesday through Thursday, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Route 28 (Catlett Road) – Pipe installation. Expect alternating lane closures at Route 616 (Bristersburg Road) in the southbound lanes, Tuesday through Saturday, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect lane and shoulder closures in the westbound lanes at Route 724 (Pleasant Vale Road), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

Route 55 (East Main Street) Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect lane closures between Route 622 (Whiting Road) and Route 709 (Zulla Road), Tuesday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) – Tree removal operations. Expect left shoulder closures in the westbound lanes between Route 757 (Stone Church Road) and Route 756 (Old Sage Road), Tuesday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

U.S. 211 (Lee Highway) – Mowing operations. Expect alternating lane closures at the Culpeper/Fauquier County line, Tuesday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Route 647 (Crest Hill Road) – Bridge replacement. The bridge over Thumb Run is closed for replacement of the structure. Detour signs will direct traffic to use Route 635 (Hume Road) and Route 688 (Leeds Manor Road). The new bridge will reopen to traffic by Nov. 11, 2022.

Route 674 (Frytown Road) – Roadway reconstruction. Road closed to through traffic between Route 678 (Bald Eagle Drive) and Route 1440 (Millwood Drive). Local traffic follow directional signs. Project completion expected June 3.

Route 805 (Bealeton Road) – Road reduced to one lane under the U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) bridge during bridge replacement project. Traffic controlled by temporary traffic signals.

(NEW) Pipe Repairs & Installations – Expect alternating lane closures from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. in the following areas.

Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) between the Prince William County line and U.S. 17 (Winchester Road) in the eastbound lanes, Tuesday through Wednesday.

Route 55 (East Main Street) Expect a detour at U.S. 17 in the westbound lanes, Wednesday through Friday.

Louisa County

Interstate 64 – Ditch cleaning operations. Expect shoulder closures in the eastbound and westbound lanes between 131 and mile marker 148, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Friday.

(NEW) U.S. 33 (South Spotswood Trail) – Tree trimming operations. Expect lane closures between U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) and Route 22 (Louisa Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Tuesday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

(UPDATE) Updating directional signs. Expect right shoulder closures in the following areas, Tuesday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

S. 15 (James Madison Highway) at Route 617 (East Green Springs Road) in the northbound lanes.

S. 15 (James Madison Highway) at Route 22 (Louisa Road) in the southbound lanes

Route 22 (Louisa Road) at U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) in the eastbound lanes

Route 522 (Cross County Road) – Construction of a roundabout at U.S. 250 (Broad Street Road) near the Goochland County line. Expect flagging operations Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Madison County

(UPDATE) Mowing operations – Expect mobile alternating road and shoulder closures in the following areas.

S. 29 (Seminole Trail), from the Greene County line to the Culpeper County line in the northbound and southbound lanes, Tuesday, noon to 7 p.m., and Wednesday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 230 (Madison Road), from the Greene County line to U.S. 15 (South James Madison Highway), in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Tuesday, noon to 7 p.m., and Wednesday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 231 (South Blue Ridge Turnpike) from Route 641 (Liberty Mills Road) to the Rappahannock County line, Tuesday, noon to 7 p.m., and Wednesday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Rappahannock County

U.S. 211 (Lee Highway) – Turn lane construction. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 639 (Holly Springs Road) and Route 730 (Indian Run Road) in the eastbound lanes, Tuesday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.

