Cuccinelli: Give me your tired, your poor, whatever

Published Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, 11:19 pm

Former failed Virginia gubernatorial candidate Ken Cuccinelli continues his spectacular fall upward.

Cuccinelli, the permanent acting director of the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, also seems to be working on a rewrite of the inscription on the Statue of Liberty.

You know the line, by heart: “Give us your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free.”

Here was Cuccinelli, today in an interview on NPR: “Give me your tired and your poor who can stand on their own two feet, and who will not be a public charge.”

This is why he is the permanent acting director of CIS, folks.

One, because Trump, man, you can see the cartoon thought bubble forming above his head right now, thinking through how great people will think he is when he unveils the new plaque.

Two, Cooch will never be more than permanent acting because, sadly, for poor Cooch, he’ll never get confirmed by the Senate.

Story by Chris Graham

