CTB invites public comment on Virginia transportation projects

The Commonwealth Transportation Board (CTB) invites the public to share feedback on transportation initiatives at nine meetings across Virginia this fall.

Representatives from the Office of Intermodal Planning and Investment (OIPI), the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) and the Department of Rail and Public Transportation (DRPT) will highlight transportation programs, discuss ideas and answer questions about the Commonwealth’s multimodal transportation network.

The public will have an opportunity to learn and share feedback about:

Adjustments to the statewide project prioritization process, known as SMART SCALE, which allocates limited funding to the most critical transportation needs.

Virginia’s Statewide Transportation Improvement Program, which identifies transportation projects that will utilize federal transportation funding or require approval from federal partners.

A draft Mid-term Transportation Needs assessment for VTrans, Virginia’s statewide, multimodal transportation plan that outlines a vision and goals for transportation in the Commonwealth. The plan will identify transportation investment priorities and guides transportation agencies’ strategies and programs.

Adjustments to Virginia’s Highway Safety Improvement Program, which aims to link infrastructure improvements across highway travel modes to performance outcomes outlined in Virginia’s Strategic Highway Safety Plan.

Additionally, the meeting in the Richmond District will include information about the the I-95 Corridor Study.

The public meetings will begin at 4 p.m. in each of the locations except as noted below:

Meeting materials will be available at http://www.ctb.virginia.gov/planning/springmeetings/default.asp beginning October 15, 2019.

Online sources

SMART SCALE: http://vasmartscale.org/

Virginia’s Statewide Transportation Improvement Program: http://www.virginiadot.org/about/stip.asp

Virginia’s Highway Safety Improvement Program: http://www.virginiadot.org/business/ted_app_pro.asp

VTrans: http://www.VTrans.org

The public can submit comments on transportation projects and initiatives to the Office of Intermodal Planning and Investment (OIPI), OIPI Deputy Director Ronique Day, 1221 E. Broad St., Richmond, VA 23219 or PublicComments@OIPI.Virginia.gov. Comments will be accepted until November 30, 2019.

For additional information about the CTB, visit http://www.ctb.virginia.gov/.