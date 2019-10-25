CTB invites public comment on transportation projects at Monday meeting

Published Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, 8:54 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Commonwealth Transportation Board invites the public to share feedback on transportation initiatives at nine meetings across Virginia this fall, including one on the schedule in Harrisonburg on Monday, Oct. 28.

Representatives from the Office of Intermodal Planning and Investment (OIPI), the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) and the Department of Rail and Public Transportation (DRPT) will highlight transportation programs, discuss ideas and answer questions about the Commonwealth’s multimodal transportation network.

Participation is welcome by attending public meetings or submitting comments online, by email, or by mail.

The Staunton District meeting begins at 3 p.m., Monday, Oct. 28, and will be held at the DoubleTree Hotel, 1400 E. Market St., Harrisonburg.

The public will have an opportunity to learn and share feedback about:

Adjustments to the statewide project prioritization process, known as SMART SCALE, which allocates limited funding to the most critical transportation needs.

Virginia’s Statewide Transportation Improvement Program, which identifies transportation projects that will utilize federal transportation funding or require approval from federal partners.

A draft Mid-term Transportation Needs assessment for VTrans, Virginia’s statewide, multimodal transportation plan that outlines a vision and goals for transportation in the Commonwealth. The plan will identify transportation investment priorities and guides transportation agencies’ strategies and programs.

Adjustments to Virginia’s Highway Safety Improvement Program, which aims to link infrastructure improvements across highway travel modes to performance outcomes outlined in Virginia’s Strategic Highway Safety Plan.

Additionally, the meeting in the Richmond District will include information about the the I-95 Corridor Study.

Comments