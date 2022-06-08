Teslacoin Review – Scam or Legit?

Teslacoin is a crypto trading platform that offers users access to Teslacoin, a new cryptocurrency based on the popularity of Elon Musk’s Tesla. The platform also generates crypto signals for day trading and can trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, and Cardano on behalf of users.

So, is Teslacoin the right tool for crypto trading? In our Teslacoin review, we’ll take a closer look at this platform and help traders decide whether Teslacoin is a scam or legit.

Teslacoin Summary

We’ve put together a summary of everything traders need to know about Teslacoin in order to start off our Teslacoin review.

Platform type Crypto trading platform Supported cryptocurrencies BTC, ETH, XRP, ADA Withdrawal time 24 hours Minimum deposit $250

Cryptoassets are a highly volatile unregulated investment product. No UK or EU investor protection.

What is Teslacoin?

Teslacoin is a cryptocurrency trading platform that generates signals for crypto day trading and can trade on behalf of users. The platform is capable of trading 4 of the most popular cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, and Cardano.

What makes Teslacoin unique from other crypto trading platforms is that users’ funds aren’t held in dollars or Bitcoin. Rather, when traders make a deposit into their trading account, their funds are converted to Teslacoin. This is a relatively new cryptocurrency that is based on the popularity of Tesla and its charismatic founder, Elon Musk.

Teslacoin has seen significant price appreciation since it was first issued. So, traders using the Teslacoin trading platform can potentially profit not only from trading, but also from gains in the price of Teslacoin held inside their trading account. Traders should keep in mind that profits are not guaranteed and all cryptocurrency trading carries risk.

Teslacoin Pros & Cons

Pros

Get access to Teslacoin cryptocurrency

Trade 4 of the most popular cryptocurrencies

No trading fees or commissions

Open to first-time crypto traders

Fast and free withdrawals

Cons

Requires a $250 minimum deposit

No information about past trading performance

How Does Teslacoin Work?

Teslacoin is unique among crypto trading platforms in that it converts users’ funds into the Teslacoin cryptocurrency as soon as they are deposited. This not only gives traders exposure to the price of Teslacoin, but also enables them to place trades extremely quickly since they only need to swap Teslacoin for another cryptocurrency.

The Teslacoin trading platform uses an AI-based algorithm to identify potential trades in Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, and Cardano. The algorithm looks for price patterns that have led to tradable price movements in the past. When it spots such a pattern, it can use Teslacoin from a trader’s account to enter into a new position.

Teslacoin will then monitor the trade as it unfolds. The platform will exit the position when a stop loss or profit target is reached, and all funds – including any profits – are returned to the traders account in Teslacoin cryptocurrency. The funds can then be withdrawn or used for further crypto trading on the platform.

Teslacoin does not require traders to do any manual trade execution while using the platform. The algorithm also operates around the clock. Teslacoin does not provide information about its past performance and traders should remember that there is no guarantee that trades will be profitable.

Teslacoin Key Features

Our Teslacoin review identified several key features that help this platform stand out.

Access to Teslacoin Crypto

One of the most unique aspects of the Teslacoin crypto trading platform is that it provides users with access to Teslacoin cryptocurrency. All funds in users’ accounts are held in Teslacoin rather than in dollars or Bitcoin.

This is important because Teslacoin is a relatively new altcoin with potential for price appreciation. Teslacoin hit an all-time high of $0.17 per coin in early 2018, but has more recently traded at around $0.024. Traders could potentially make a profit of more than 7,000% if Teslacoin is able to regain its all-time high from today’s price.

Trade Popular Cryptocurrencies

Liek some other popular platforms such as Bitcoin Smarter, the Teslacoin crypto trading platform is capable of generating crypto signals for and trading Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, and Cardano. These are 4 of the largest cryptocurrencies by market cap and they experience high daily trading volume, which is important for entering and exiting trades smoothly. Teslacoin is able to open positions in multiple cryptocurrencies at once, creating more opportunities for trading.

Simple Trading

Teslacoin is open to both beginner and advanced traders. That includes traders who have no prior experience in the cryptocurrency market or users who are just learning how to day trade crypto.

24/7 Operation

The Teslacoin algorithm is able to monitor the cryptocurrency market on a 24/7 basis without breaks. This enables the platform to trade around the periods of highest volatility each day, when markets in the US, then Asia, and then Europe open. Overall, 24/7 operation creates more opportunities for crypto trading.

Demo Trading Account

Teslacoin has a built-in demo trading account that traders can use to test out the platform. This demo account is free to use and offers a way to try Teslacoin without risking money on live trades. Traders can also use the demo account as an opportunity to configure the platform’s settings and to evaluate how Teslacoin performs under current crypto market conditions.

Teslacoin Fees

Teslacoin is free to use. This trading platform does not charge account fees or trading fees. It also doesn’t take commissions on traders’ profits. Teslacoin doesn’t charge fees on deposits or withdrawals, and we did not identify any other hidden account fees during our Teslacoin review.

Account fees None Deposit/withdrawal fees None Commissions None

Is Teslacoin a Scam?

Our Teslacoin review found that this crypto trading platform gives users exposure to Teslacoin cryptocurrency and offers trading on 4 of the most popular cryptocurrencies. Teslacoin does not provide information about its past trading performance, but users can evaluate the platform’s performance for themselves using the built-in demo account.

Teslacoin is completely free to use and does not charge trading fees or commissions. The platform also offers fast, free withdrawals, which are processed in less than 24 hours.

Teslacoin reviews online are generally positive. The platform does not provide testimonials on its website or offer a stream of live trading results.

Teslacoin Minimum Deposit

Teslacoin requires new users to make a minimum deposit of $250 when opening an account. This deposit is required both for opening an account and to provide seed money for Teslacoin to begin trading on a user’s behalf. Deposits at Teslacoin are automatically converted from dollars into Teslacoin cryptocurrency.

Traders can make a request to withdraw their deposit at any time. Withdrawals are fee-free and processed within 24 hours.

Teslacoin Customer Support

Teslacoin offers customer support by phone and email. The support team is only available to current users. For new users, there is no way to get in touch with Teslacoin’s customer support prior to opening an account.

How to Use Teslacoin

Ready to give Teslacoin a try? In this portion of our Teslacoin review, we’ll explain how a new user can sign up for the platform and begin trading.

Step 1: Sign Up

Head to the Teslacoin website and locate the registration form at the top of the page. A user must enter their name, email address, and phone number to create a new account, then click ‘Register Now.’

Step 2: Deposit Funds

All new Teslacoin users must make a minimum deposit of $250. The platform accepts credit cards, debit cards, bank transfers, and e-wallets. Deposits will be converted into Teslacoin cryptocurrency automatically.

Step 3: Demo Trading

The best way to start using Teslacoin is to explore the platform in demo mode. This gives users a chance to familiarize themselves with the trading dashboard, customize Teslacoin’s settings, and see how the platform is performing under current market conditions.

Step 4: Start Trading

When a new user is ready to begin trading, they can activate live trading through a switch in the Teslacoin dashboard. The platform will immediately begin placing live crypto trades on the user’s behalf.

The Verdict

Teslacoin is a cryptocurrency trading platform that gives users access to Teslacoin cryptocurrency and enables trading in Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, and Cardano. The platform doesn’t provide many details about its past performance, but Teslacoin reviews are positive and users can try out the platform for themselves thanks to the built-in demo account. Teslacoin is completely free to use and only requires a $250 minimum deposit to get started.

FAQs