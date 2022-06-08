Bitcoin Smarter Review – Scam or Legit?

Bitcoin Smarter is a crypto trading platform that’s designed to help users make money trading cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin. The platform relies on a sophisticated algorithm to identify potential trade setups and then act on them on a user’s behalf. Bitcoin Smarter can open and close trades, making it suitable for beginners who don’t have experience trading crypto as well as traders who don’t want to spend time trading manually.

In our Bitcoin Smarter review, we’ll take a closer look at this trading platform and help traders decide whether Bitcoin Smarter is a scam or legit.

Bitcoin Smarter Summary

To start off our Bitcoin Smarter review, we’ve put together a brief summary of everything traders need to know about this platform:

Platform type Crypto trading platform Supported cryptocurrencies BTC, ETH, XRP, BCH, LTC Withdrawal time 24 hours Minimum deposit $250

Cryptoassets are a highly volatile unregulated investment product. No UK or EU investor protection.

What is Bitcoin Smarter?

Bitcoin Smarter is an algorithmic cryptocurrency trading platform. It uses an AI-based algorithm to track movements in the prices of popular cryptocurrencies, looking for opportunities to make short-term trades that could yield profits for traders.

Unlike other crypto trading platforms, Bitcoin Smarter doesn’t only generate crypto signals. It can also trade on a user’s behalf using money from their trading account. This means that traders do not need to be on alert for crypto signals throughout the day, as Bitcoin Smarter eliminates the need for manual trade execution.

The Bitcoin Smarter platform is currently able to trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Bitcoin Cash, and Litecoin. There are no trading fees or commissions for using the platform, and traders can test out Bitcoin Smarter using a built-in demo account. All it takes to get started is to open an account and fund it with at least $250.

Bitcoin Smarter Pros & Cons

Pros Trade 5 popular cryptocurrencies

Trade 5 popular cryptocurrencies Eliminates the need for manual trading

Eliminates the need for manual trading No trading fees or commissions

No trading fees or commissions Does not require crypto trading experience

Does not require crypto trading experience Free withdrawals in under 24 hours Cons Requires a $250 minimum deposit

Requires a $250 minimum deposit Does not provide information about historical performance

Cryptoassets are a highly volatile unregulated investment product. No UK or EU investor protection.

How Does Bitcoin Smarter Work?

Bitcoin Smarter is able to identify potential cryptocurrency trades using an AI-based algorithm. The platform doesn’t provide much information about this proprietary algorithm, but it is likely trained on years’ worth of cryptocurrency market data. Using this data, the algorithm is able to identify patterns that have led to profitable price movements in the past, and to search for these patterns in current crypto market price data.

When the Bitcoin Smarter algorithm recognizes such a pattern, it opens a trade using funds from a trader’s account. The platform then follows the trade as it progresses and closes the position when a stop loss or profit target is reached. All funds from the trade, including any profits, are returned to the trader’s account. They can then be withdrawn or used to fund further trades on Bitcoin Smarter.

Bitcoin Smarter does not require traders to take any manual role in crypto trading. The platform is able to operate 24/7. Traders should keep in mind that there is no guarantee that Bitcoin Smarter will turn a profit when trading. All trading carries risk.

Bitcoin Smarter Key Features

We identified several key features as part of our Bitcoin Smarter review:

Trade Multiple Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin Smarter is able to buy and sell Bitcoin as well as popular altcoins such as Ethereum, Ripple, Bitcoin Cash, and Litecoin. These are 5 of the largest cryptocurrencies by market cap and they see very high trading volume compared to other altcoins. This is important for trading because high volume means that there is enough liquidity for Bitcoin Smarter to enter and exit trades quickly.

Trading multiple cryptocurrencies also creates more opportunities for Bitcoin Smarter to trade. The platform can have several simultaneous trades open in different markets.

No Trading Experience Required

Bitcoin Smarter does not require traders who use the platform to have prior experience in the cryptocurrency market or with trading. The platform is open to anyone, including complete beginners. This makes Bitcoin Smarter a potentially suitable option for individuals who are new to crypto trading and want to learn the basics of how to day trade crypto.

24/7 Operation

Bitcoin Smarter is able to monitor the crypto markets and place trades around the clock. The platform operates 24/7, enabling it to trade around increased volatility when markets open in the US, Asia, and Europe. For traders, this means that Bitcoin Smarter is able to take advantage of some trading opportunities that other platforms may miss.

Demo Trading Account

Bitcoin Smarter includes a built-in demo trading mode that is available to all traders. The demo trading mode enables traders to use most of Bitcoin Smarter’s features and to see crypto signals, but without committing real money to trades.

The demo account is important for several reasons. First, it gives traders a chance to evaluate Bitcoin Smarter’s performance under current market conditions. Second, it enables traders to test out the platform and decide whether Bitcoin Smarter’s approach to trading is right for them. Finally, the demo account offers an opportunity for traders to adjust the platform’s settings and see what effects they have.

Fast and Free Withdrawals

Bitcoin Smarter enables traders to withdraw funds from their account at any time. All withdrawals from the platform are free and withdrawal requests are processed in under 24 hours. This makes it simple for traders to realize profits from Bitcoin Smarter and use the funds for whatever they need.

Bitcoin Smarter Fees

Like some other top trading platforms like TeslaCoin, Bitcoin Smarter is completely fee-free. The platform does not charge any trading fees or take commissions on traders’ profits. There are also no account fees, no deposit fees, and no withdrawals. Our Bitcoin Smarter review did not identify any other hidden fees.

Account fees None Deposit/withdrawal fees None Commissions None

Cryptoassets are a highly volatile unregulated investment product. No UK or EU investor protection.

Is Bitcoin Smarter a Scam?

Bitcoin Smarter is a cryptocurrency trading platform that relies on an AI algorithm to generate crypto signals. It is able to trade on behalf of users, eliminating the need for manual trading. Bitcoin Smarter operates 24/7 and trades in 5 of the most popular cryptocurrency markets.

The platform doesn’t provide much information about how its algorithm works or its historical performance, which can raise some questions for traders. However, traders are able to test out the platform for themselves without risking real money thanks to the built-in demo account. Bitcoin Smarter is completely free to use.

Bitcoin Smarter reviews online are generally favorable, although the platform does not display testimonials from past or current users on its website.

Bitcoin Smarter Minimum Deposit

Bitcoin Smarter requires all new users to make a minimum deposit of $250. This deposit is required to open a trading account in a user’s name and is the seed money that Bitcoin Smarter uses to begin growing a trader’s account.

This deposit remains the property of the trader and can be withdrawn at any time fee-free.

Bitcoin Smarter Customer Support

Bitcoin Smarter offers customer support through a contact from on the platform’s website. Any trader can get in touch through this form, including traders who have not yet created a Bitcoin Smarter account.

How to Use Bitcoin Smarter

Ready to try trading cryptocurrencies with Bitcoin Smarter? In this part of our Bitcoin Smarter review, we’ll explain how to sign up for the platform and begin trading.

Step 1: Sign Up

To sign up for Bitcoin Smarter, head to the platform’s website and find the registration form near the top of the homepage. Traders must enter their name, email address, and phone number, then click ‘Register Now.’

Step 2: Deposit Funds

Bitcoin Smarter requires all new traders to make a minimum deposit of $250. Payment can be made by credit card, debit card, bank transfer, or e-wallet.

Step 3: Demo Trading

Traders can get started trading with Bitcoin Smarter in demo mode. This provides an opportunity for traders to evaluate the platform’s performance and decide whether its approach to trading is right for them.

Step 4: Start Trading

When ready, traders can activate live trading in Bitcoin Smarter using a toggle in the platform’s dashboard. Bitcoin Smarter will immediately begin trading live cryptocurrencies on a user’s behalf.

The Verdict

Bitcoin Smarter is an algorithmic crypto trading platform that is capable of trading Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Bitcoin Cash, and Litecoin on a user’s behalf. The platform has positive reviews and offers a demo account so that traders can test it out for themselves. Bitcoin Smarter is free to use and it only takes a $250 deposit to get started.

Ready to start trading with Bitcoin Smarter? Sign up today to begin!

Cryptoassets are a highly volatile unregulated investment product. No UK or EU investor protection.

FAQs