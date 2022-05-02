Crozet Arts and Crafts Festival returns for Mother’s Day weekend

More than 120 artists and exhibitors are coming back to Crozet Park for the 42nd annual Crozet Arts and Crafts Festival.

Recognized as one of the region’s leading fine arts and craft shows, the Crozet Arts & Craft Festival will be held rain or shine Saturday and Sunday, May 7th and 8th from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. The event is family and pet-friendly.

Artists

Top artists from across the country vied to be a part of the Crozet Art & Craft Festival on Mother’s Day weekend. From a large pool of creative candidates, a panel of talented and professional artist jurors chose the best in each arts category. Many new artists will join the seasoned and returning favorites of the past.

This year’s exhibitors will bring to Crozet an array of stunning jewelry, trendsetting apparel and leather, magnificent artwork, photography and exceptionally crafted glass, ceramics, sculpture, and more. Festival guests will find something for almost every taste and pocketbook, ranging from affordable gift giving to heirloom investments.

Music

The festival’s fine arts and crafts will be complemented by a variety of types and styles of popular local musicians playing throughout the days.

Saturday schedule

10a Blue Ridge Irish Music School

11a Tina Hashemi Jazz Quartet

1:30p Wicked Olde

3:30p Tara Mills Band

Sunday schedule

10a Blue Suede Sun

12:30 Otra Vez

3p The Judy Chops

Food & Beer

An appetizing selection of food trucks will be complemented by beer from Starr-Hill Brewery, Three Roads Brewing Company, cider from Blue Toad, and a selection of local wines.

Kids’ Area

The children’s area includes beloved musical guests Kim and Jimbo Cary, Bounce Play n Create, The Bluebird Bookstop, art activities, and more.

Location

Crozet Park treats exhibitors and guests to a relaxing, accessible setting. Located just off the Route 64 bypass, take Exit 107 west of Charlottesville. Crozet Park is a beautiful, community-owned non-profit park and the beneficiary of the Art Festival.

Tickets

Tickets are $7 and children and under are free. Tickets are available at buytickets.at/crozetartsandcraftsfestival/670096

Parking is free.

