Critical fire prevention program, and free pizza, return to Harrisonburg
The Harrisonburg Fire Department will spread out across the community next week, helping you make sure your home, and family, are fire safe. And they’ll also make sure you’re well fed for the night.
The annual HFD Free Pizza/Free Smoke Alarm event returns to Harrisonburg on Wednesday, July 13, for the 19th year. Working with the team at Cici’s, HFD personnel and dedicated volunteers will hand-deliver free pizza to anyone who lives in the city who calls during the event from 4 to 8 p.m.
After delivering the pizza, HFD teams will check a home’s smoke and carbon monoxide alarms to make sure they are working properly.
Having well-placed smoke alarms in your home and regularly making sure they are functional is the No. 1 way you can protect you and your family from fire[1]related dangers. HFD checked more than 1,000 smoke alarms last year, replacing batteries in 73 devices and installing more than 100 needed smoke alarms in homes.
“Thanks to our incredible volunteers, friends at Cici’s and dedicated HFD staff, this event has been making homes in Harrisonburg safe for nearly two decades,” HFD’s Public Education Officer Lt. Erin Stehle said. “We hope more families will join us this year and invite us into their homes so we can be part of their fire safety plan and together make The Friendly City a Safer City.”
Any community member wishing to take part in the program can call Cici’s during the event at 540-432-9099 to order their pizza. You also can place an order online by visiting www.harrisonburgva.gov/pizza-night.
Orders must be place after 4 p.m.
This annual program supports HFD’s mission to encourage fire prevention and risk reduction. Anyone with questions about ways they can protect their homes and families from fire can contact HFD at 540-432-7703 to speak with a community risk reduction specialist.