Crispell Drive closure to disrupt Charlottesville Area Transit services

Due to a temporary road closure, Charlottesville Area Transit Routes 4, 6, and 9 will detour around Lane Road on Saturday, October 20.

Routes 4 and 6 will travel north on Roosevelt Brown Boulevard, take a left onto Lee Street, and turn right onto Jefferson Park Avenue. Route 4 will follow this pattern in both the inbound and outbound directions.

Route 9 will travel south on Roosevelt Brown Boulevard, take a right onto Lee Street, and turn right onto Jefferson Park Avenue. Route 9 will follow this pattern in both the inbound and outbound directions.

Passengers who typically wait at the Pinn Hall (#17028) and UVA Hospital (#11193) bus stops on Jefferson Park Avenue will need to wait at a temporary CAT bus stop on Lee Street. Passengers who wait for Route 4 and Route 9 at the westbound West Main Street @ 11th Street bus stop (#11129) will need to cross the road and wait on the opposite side.

