Crimora man dead in Augusta County car accident
Virginia State Police Trooper J.M. Cappo is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash in Augusta County that occurred shortly before 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the 300 block of Crimora Mine Road.
A 1995 Toyota Tercel was traveling west on Crimora Mine Road when it ran off the right side of the road and struck a ditch. The vehicle then overturned and struck a utility pole.
The driver, Jeremy M. Crites, 27, of Crimora, was ejected from the vehicle. He died at the scene.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
