Covington: Durant Road closed March 4 – June 2

Part of Durant Road in Covington is scheduled to close for up to 90 days beginning Monday, March 4. The roadway will be closed 24/7 through Sunday, June 2, between Willis Avenue and Thacker Avenue.

This closure is for driver safety as contractors cut back a steep rock slope along Durant Road. The work is part of a $2 million roadway and public-utility improvement project.

The detours for northbound and southbound drivers are about 5 to 6 miles in length, and include a portion of Interstate 64. Both routes accommodate passenger vehicles and commercial trucks.

On weekdays through March 1, drivers can expect flagger traffic control during daylight hours.

The Durant Road project includes a new sidewalk with safety fence to improve pedestrian access between the Rayon Terrace neighborhood and shopping areas on Thacker Avenue. Other improvements include guardrail replacement, a new stormwater drainage system, and new water and sanitary-sewer lines. The project is scheduled for completion in late summer 2019. All work is weather permitting.

