COVID surge pushes Augusta Health to implement visitor restrictions

Augusta Health is operating under restricted visitation effective 7 p.m. Monday to protect our patients and staff during the most recent COVID surge.

The regional hospital has established limited exceptions for certain patient populations and circumstances:

Patients at the end of life: Patient may have two (2) visitors, 24/7. Patients Giving Birth: Patient may have one (1) visitor, 24/7. Pediatric (under age 18) Patients: Patient may have two (2) adult visitors, 24/7. Patients with Disabilities: Patient may have one (1) adult designated support person/visitor, 24/7. Patients Requiring Critical Care Planning or Complex Discharge Education: Patient may have up to two (2) visitors during care planning or discharge education. Skilled Nursing Facility Patients: Visitors are allowed, 24/7 (per 11/12/21 CMS guidelines). One (1) clergy member may visit in addition to any visitor allowed under the exception.

*Patients or visitors may also speak to their care team if they have questions about the visitation policy or exceptions.

Visitors who are approved by exception (and designated support persons) are subject to the following requirements:

Be 18 years of age or older. Be screened for COVID-19 symptoms each visit. Be symptom-free before entering Augusta Health facilities. Wear a mask before entering the facility and for the duration of the visit. Perform hand hygiene at entry and when leaving or entering a patient’s room. Practice social distancing. Limit unnecessary entering into and exiting from a patient’s room. Adhere to all isolation precautions. Limit unnecessary movement throughout the facility. Most public spaces (lobby seating, inpatient family lounges, and cafeteria) are closed to visitors.

