Could North Carolina legalize mobile betting this year?

States across the country are legalizing and instituting mobile sports betting, but it hasn’t happened yet in North Carolina.

Though legislation is moving through the proper channels and some lawmakers have pushed for sports betting, platforms like Caesars Sportsbook still aren’t able to set up shop in the state. There isn’t a set timeline for when betting may become legal in North Carolina, but supporters hope it will be as soon as possible, maybe even in 2022.

A bill is on the table

It’s legal in North Carolina to wager at certain casinos on tribal lands, but that’s the only legal venue for sports betting in the state. That would change if a bill currently moving through the state legislation passes.

Senate Bill 688 passed the Senate last year and is on the table for 2022, though it hasn’t yet been introduced to the House floor. The bill would permit mobile betting as well, asking for 10-12 licenses, which would be issued by the North Carolina Education Lottery. License holders would be taxed at 8% of their adjusted gross revenue.

One proposal included in the bill would allow for a North Carolina Major Events, Games and Attractions Fund. The fund’s goal would be to further economic development in the state.

If legislators make sports betting legal, the industry could potentially bring in considerable tax revenue to the state, a fact certainly on lawmakers’ minds. It could also deter bettors from using unsafe, illegal means to wager by allowing them secure, legal platforms via licensing.

Of course, adding the mobile component, too, would make it that much easier for residents to place wagers, as they could do it from wherever they choose instead of making the trip to a physical sportsbook location.

Gov. Roy Cooper supports it

The push for sports betting has North Carolina’s most powerful politician on its side: Governor Roy Cooper, who is a proponent of instituting sports betting.

A Democrat, Cooper has been the state’s governor since 2017; before that, he was its attorney general. While he sees different sides of the betting debate, he has vocally pushed for lawmakers to legalize the industry, citing the extra jobs and economic development in-state sports betting would lead to.

“It’s complicated, but I think there needs to be a free and open debate. We need to do what’s best for the people of North Carolina and I support the move toward it,” Cooper said, according to The News & Observer, adding that he thinks “it’s time for North Carolina to step up and do this.”

Cooper also believes there should be “more state tax dollars involved,” a “bigger cut for the people,” the newspaper reported.

If Cooper has his way, the state will institute sports betting as soon as possible, perhaps even this year. And having the governor on their side could be a big boost to lawmakers looking to get sports betting legislation passed.

Neighbors have already legalized betting

North Carolina legislators are likely keeping close watch on the state’s neighbors when it comes to sports betting.

Virginia and Tennessee, which neighbor North Carolina, have already legalized and instituted sports betting, and it’s been a success in both states so far.

With 10 betting apps available in Virginia, the industry is alive and well there. The state recently marked its one-year anniversary of offering sports betting, and in-state sportsbooks brought in more than $130 million in adjusted gross revenue, according to a state report.

Tennessee has seen similar success. Sportsbooks there made almost $240 million in gross revenue, and over $2.7 billion worth of sports bets were placed in the state. It even has an in-state sports betting startup, Action 24/7, which is the only locally-based platform in the state, according to The Chattanooga Times Free Press.

“Our live events are so much fun,” Action 24/7 President Tina Hodges told the newspaper. “We host about 50 events each week across the state, from Johnson City to Dyersburg. We are still getting the word out that Action 24/7 is locally owned and operated. When people find out, they immediately sign up.”

Mobile betting in particular has played a big role in both Virginia and Tennessee. There is no physical betting in Tennessee, so mobile gambling actually makes up the entirety of the sports betting operation there, and it’s been successful thus far.

Seeing the success North Carolina’s neighbors have had may impact lawmakers’ decision when they vote on sports betting legislation.

Story by Tyler Wombles