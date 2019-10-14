Corps of Cadets alum Maj. Stephen Schuyler named Rhode Island game Hokie Hero
U.S. Army Maj. Stephen Schuyler, a Virginia Tech Corps of Cadets alumnus who earned a degree in marketing from the Pamplin College of Business and a minor in leadership studies from the corps’ Rice Center for Leader Development in 2007, was selected as the Hokie Hero for Saturday’s football game against Rhode Island.
The Hokie Hero program honors corps alumni who are deployed. Recipients are highlighted by Jon Laaser and Mike Burnop during their radio broadcast of Hokie football games, on the Corps of Cadets website, and in the Corps Review alumni magazine.
Schuyler is deployed with the 1st Armored Division as a member of Operation Freedom Sentinel and the NATO Resolute Support missions. He is the principle engineer planner in the joint strategy and policy directorate at Resolute Support Headquarters in Kabul, Afghanistan.
As a senior, Schuyler served as the drum major of the Highty-Tighties, the regimental band.
Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable runTeam of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.
The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.