Continental to invest $10.3 million to expand production facility in Winchester

Continental, one of the leading manufacturers of automotive, fashion, and industrial interior textiles, will invest $10.3 million to expand its O’Sullivan Films production facility in the City of Winchester. Virginia successfully competed against Mexico for the project, which will create 61 new jobs.

“Continental’s decision to expand its O’Sullivan Films operation in the City of Winchester is a powerful testament to the region’s affordable utility infrastructure, strategic location, and highly skilled manufacturing workforce,” said Governor Northam. “As a valuable Virginia exporter and one of the largest employers in Winchester, the company’s significant investment demonstrates its future longevity and commitment to the Commonwealth. We look forward to a continued corporate partnership with O’Sullivan Films.”

Founded in 1896, O’Sullivan Films is a recognized leader in multifunctional films and artificial leather products and the premier supplier of interior trim film to the North American automotive industry. The company is a major developer of Thermoplastic Olefin (TPO), Thermoplastic Urethane (TPU) Polymer Films, and Polyolefin Alloys (POAs). O’Sullivan Films was acquired in 2016 by Continental, a leading automotive manufacturing company that employs more than 1,200 in the Commonwealth.

“We thank Continental for choosing to expand and create new jobs at its O’Sullivan Films production facility in the City of Winchester,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “The 61 high-quality jobs this project brings will be a tremendous boost for the City of Winchester and the region, and the growth of another major global manufacturer demonstrates the Commonwealth’s leading position in this booming sector of the 21st century.”

“With this new investment, the plant is now poised for future growth by providing additional synthetic product offerings with quick turnaround times,” emphasized Scott Krueger, plant manager at the Continental facility in Winchester. “Thanks to the ongoing partnership with state and local officials, we are pleased to announce this investment. We remain dedicated to advancing technologies in our facilities and enhancing our manufacturing capabilities in the state of Virginia.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership (VEDP) worked with the City of Winchester to secure the project for Virginia. Governor Northam approved a $188,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Winchester with the project. Continental is eligible to receive state benefits from the Virginia Enterprise Zone Program, administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development, as well as Sales and Use tax exemptions on manufacturing equipment. Funding and services to support the company’s employee training activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.

O’Sullivan Films is a 2016 graduate of VEDP’s award-winning Virginia Leaders in Export Trade (VALET) Program. VALET is an application-based, two-year global export acceleration program that provides participating companies with assistance from a team of experienced international service providers to help meet their export goals.

“We couldn’t be more excited to celebrate the additional investment and job creation taking place at Continental’s O’Sullivan Films facility in Winchester,” said President of the Winchester City Council Bill Wiley. “The company is one of our longest-lasting employers and has been a consistent community partner, which makes it even more significant. This project is a testament to the strength of our community and workforce as well as Continental’s commitment to Winchester and the O’Sullivan Films facility.”

“O’Sullivan Films is a great asset to our area, and I am so proud to have this additional investment in our community,” said Senator Jill Vogel. “The expansion is tremendous for the City of Winchester and the result of hard work by the City, the Commonwealth, and our economic partners to position our region as a top choice for business investment.”

