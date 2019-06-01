Congresswoman Elaine Luria remembers Virginia Beac shooting victims

Following this morning’s press conference in Virginia Beach, Congresswoman Elaine Luria issued the following statement.

“Today we learned the names and record of civil service of the 12 people who were senselessly murdered in yesterday’s devastating act of violence in Virginia Beach.

“We remember and must honor the service of Laquita C. Brown, Tara Welch Gallagher, Mary Louise Gayle, Alexander Mikhail Gusev, Katherine A. Nixon, Richard H. Nettleton, Christopher Kelly Rapp, Ryan Keith Cox, Joshua A. Hardy, Michelle ‘Missy’ Langer, Robert ‘Bobby’ Williams, and Herbert ‘Bert’ Snelling, and our hearts are with their families and all who knew them, worked beside them, and loved them.

“Four others are seriously injured, and we hope for swift recoveries. Our community thanks our incredibly heroic law enforcement officials who responded within minutes to prevent further horror, including a Virginia Beach police officer whose bulletproof vest saved his life.

“My focus is on the 12 public servants whose lives were ended too soon, those who were injured, all their loved ones. My staff and I stand ready to assist. Our community will emerge stronger.”

This weekend Congresswoman Luria’s staff in Virginia Beach (757-364-7650) and Washington (202-225-4215) are available to assist and guide constituents to mental health resources, support opportunities, and other available services.

