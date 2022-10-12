Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
congressman mceachin expresses concern for bon secours lack of comprehensive care for disadvantaged patients
Politics

Congressman McEachin expresses concern for Bon Secours’ lack of comprehensive care for disadvantaged patients

Rebecca Barnabi
Last updated:

bon secoursAfter a Sept. 24 New York Times article, “How a Hospital Chain Used a Poor Neighborhood to Turn Huge Profits,” Congressman A. Donald McEachin met with Bon Secours Richmond Community Hospital President Bryan Lee last week.

According to a press release, the two discussed the article during the meeting, and McEachin was troubled by Lee’s explanation that the community served by the hospital does not demonstrate sufficient need for retainment of more comprehensive services.

Reports of historically disadvantaged communities being left without access to comprehensive medical care is a deep concern for the Congressman who sent a letter to Lee on Wednesday.

“According to the American Academy of Family Physicians and other reputable sources, poverty and low-income status are associated with numerous adverse health outcomes such as shorter life expectancy, higher infant mortality rates, and higher death rates from many diseases, including those related to cardiovascular and kidney health,” McEachin’s letter states. “Seeing a lower volume of patients in disadvantaged communities speaks to the barriers people face in accessing health care — rather than the absence of need for health care.”

McEachin is a strong supporter of the federal 340B Drug Discount Program, according to a press release, and finds Bon Secours’ apparent decision not to reinvest in the Richmond community and its patients “unacceptable.” The Congressman demands in his letter a detailed plan of how Bon Secours plans to remedy the issue.

“As a supporter of the 340B program, I hope Bon Secours’ actions moving forward more clearly reflect the health system’s stated mission to bring ‘good help to those in need, especially people who are poor, dying and underserved,’” McEachin’s letter states. “I look forward to receiving detailed information on how Bon Secours plans to improve access to comprehensive services for patients who depend on Richmond Community Hospital for their health care.”

The press release states that McEachin is actively exploring options for legislative action and federal oversight in the matter.

 

 

 

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

grief journeys camp

Hospice of the Piedmont camp reinforces to kids, teens that ‘they are not alone’ in their grief
Crystal Graham
jericho vs. danielson aew

AEW ‘Dynamite’ preview: Chris Jericho-Bryan Danielson 3 highlights Toronto card
Chris Graham

Chris Jericho isn’t from Toronto, but he is from Canada, so for tonight, at least, the heel Ring of Honor world champ will be the face when he defends his belt against former ROH champ Bryan Danielson.

uva football
,

Jason Beck as the OC at UVA: One person was surprised there wasn’t interest
Chris Graham

Should Jason Beck have been in the running for the offensive coordinator job at UVA? His mentor, Robert Anae, was, from what I understand, among those who thought so.

hitachi energy richmond

Hitachi Energy to expand in Halifax County, create 165 new jobs
Crystal Graham
plant a tree
,

Virginia Department of Forestry launches online seedling store
Crystal Graham
Charlottesville Acting on Climate Together

Charlottesville continues to seek feedback on Climate Action Plan
Crystal Graham
Hansel Aguilar

Charlottesville: Police Civilian Oversight Board executive director steps down
Crystal Graham