Congressman McEachin expresses concern for Bon Secours’ lack of comprehensive care for disadvantaged patients

After a Sept. 24 New York Times article, “How a Hospital Chain Used a Poor Neighborhood to Turn Huge Profits,” Congressman A. Donald McEachin met with Bon Secours Richmond Community Hospital President Bryan Lee last week.

According to a press release, the two discussed the article during the meeting, and McEachin was troubled by Lee’s explanation that the community served by the hospital does not demonstrate sufficient need for retainment of more comprehensive services.

Reports of historically disadvantaged communities being left without access to comprehensive medical care is a deep concern for the Congressman who sent a letter to Lee on Wednesday.

“According to the American Academy of Family Physicians and other reputable sources, poverty and low-income status are associated with numerous adverse health outcomes such as shorter life expectancy, higher infant mortality rates, and higher death rates from many diseases, including those related to cardiovascular and kidney health,” McEachin’s letter states. “Seeing a lower volume of patients in disadvantaged communities speaks to the barriers people face in accessing health care — rather than the absence of need for health care.”

McEachin is a strong supporter of the federal 340B Drug Discount Program, according to a press release, and finds Bon Secours’ apparent decision not to reinvest in the Richmond community and its patients “unacceptable.” The Congressman demands in his letter a detailed plan of how Bon Secours plans to remedy the issue.

“As a supporter of the 340B program, I hope Bon Secours’ actions moving forward more clearly reflect the health system’s stated mission to bring ‘good help to those in need, especially people who are poor, dying and underserved,’” McEachin’s letter states. “I look forward to receiving detailed information on how Bon Secours plans to improve access to comprehensive services for patients who depend on Richmond Community Hospital for their health care.”

The press release states that McEachin is actively exploring options for legislative action and federal oversight in the matter.