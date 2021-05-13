Community Vaccination Clinics offering COVID-19 vaccine to adolescents beginning Friday
State-run Community Vaccination Clinics will begin offering the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to adolescents aged 12-15 on Friday, following federal approval Wednesday of the vaccine for that age group.
The Virginia Department of Health announced to providers late Wednesday they could begin administering the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to 12- to 15-year-olds after the CDC approved its use.
The vaccine previously had been approved for use in those 16 and older. Two other COVID-19 vaccines are available for people 18 and older.
Virginia’s CVCs opened in March and have vaccinated over 323,000 people. They use a combination of vendor-supported solutions as well as the Virginia National Guard, local health district Medical Reserve Corps and volunteer organizations.
The following eight CVCs offer walk-in appointments:
- Portsmouth – Sportsplex
- Petersburg – Virginia State University
- Prince William –Gander Mountain
- Suffolk – Hilton Garden Inn
- Fairfax (Tysons) – Tysons Corner Mall
- Virginia Beach –Virginia Beach Convention Center
- Newport News –13771 Warwick Boulevard in the former Sherwood Shopping Center
- Hampton – Hampton Coliseum
To schedule an appointment at these or other vaccination sites in Virginia, go to vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682). The call center hours will change on Monday, May 17, to 8 a.m. until 6 p.m., Mondays through Saturdays.
At CVCs, adolescents must have the consent of a parent or legal guardian and be accompanied by a parent, guardian or someone acting in the place of a guardian to receive a vaccine. Additionally, sites run by the Virginia Department of Health require the parent or guardian verbally confirm a minor’s date of birth; however, other providers may require additional proof of age.
For more information about COVID-19 in Virginia and the Commonwealth’s ongoing efforts in the pandemic, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus.