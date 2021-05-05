Community Police Academy: Learn the inner workings of the Harrisonburg Police Department

The Harrisonburg Police Department is accepting applications for its 25th annual Community Police Academy, with classes beginning June 1.

Classes will be conducted by various members of the department each Tuesday night from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Harrisonburg Police Department.

“The Community Police Academy is a great opportunity for community engagement, education and transparency, values central to HPD’s mission,” HPD Lt. Chris Monahan said.

Those attending will learn about HPD’s specialty units, get an inside look on how the department operates, and will be provided a case study example that will coincide with each week’s topics.

The knowledge gained during each session helps to open communication and promotes understanding of the very challenging yet rewarding profession of law enforcement.

The academy is open to all community members who live or work in the City of Harrisonburg or Rockingham County.

Applications are due by May 16. A background check will be conducted on all applicants.

Applications are available on the HPD Website, www.harrisonburgva.gov/police, or in the lobby of the Public Safety Building at 101 N. Main St.

“Policing is about service to the community, there’s no better way for us to learn how we can better serve our citizens than by allowing access to our operations,” Interim Police Chief Gabriel Camacho said. “I encourage community members to participate in this program to better understand our policies, have their voices heard and come together for safer communities.”

