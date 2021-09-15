Community input sought on regional Natural Hazard Mitigation Plan

The Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission is in the process of updating the regional Natural Hazard Mitigation Plan, which helps the region prepare for natural disasters and reduces the potential for negative consequences.

Public participation is critical to this process and TJPDC invites your input and participation.

The TJPDC works with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Virginia Department of Emergency Management and local emergency managers to develop and maintain a regional Natural Hazard Mitigation Plan. The plan is updated every five years and provides details on how our communities can take action to prepare for natural disasters before they strike, thus reducing the potential for loss of life and property damage when disasters do occur.

The hazard mitigation planning process is guided by the Hazard Mitigation Working Group.

A public survey is used to assess familiarity with hazard mitigation concepts, weigh the relative concern over various hazards, prioritize the goals and objectives of the plan, gauge the political will for mitigation policies, and find new ideas for effective action items.

The feedback provided through this survey is critical to shaping our region’s broader Hazard Mitigation strategy. The survey is being conducted by the Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission and will take approximately five minutes to complete.

It will be open until Monday, Sept. 27, at 11:59 p.m.

The survey can be found here: tinyurl.com/HazMitUpdate