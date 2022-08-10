Community health centers awarded nearly $1.8 million to advance equity through better data
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, through the Health Resources and Services Administration, has awarded $1,768,500 in American Rescue Plan funding to 27 community health centers in Virginia to advance health equity through better data collection and reporting.
According to a news release, these awards will help strengthen efforts to eliminate inequities in COVID-19 care and outcomes within communities of color and other underserved populations.
The nearly $90 million in funding announced nationally also builds on the $7.6 billion invested from President Biden’s American Rescue Plan to strengthen the health center workforce, renovate facilities, and equip them with essential COVID-19 medical supplies over the past year.
“We have prioritized advancing equity in our COVID-19 response and throughout all of our work,” said HHS secretary Xavier Becerra. “Community health centers have played a pivotal role in the nation’s COVID-19 response, and now serve more than 30 million people across the country. Today’s investments will help ensure that all patients have equitable access to the high-quality health care they deserve.”
Funding supports a data modernization effort aimed at better identifying and responding to the specific needs of patients and communities through improved data quality; advancing COVID-19 response, mitigation, and recovery efforts; and helping prepare for future public health emergencies.
HRSA’s initiative is designed to enable health centers to have better data on both patient health status and social determinants of health. With better information, programs can tailor their efforts to improve health outcomes and advance health equity by more precisely targeting the needs of specific communities or patients, particularly as part of the public health emergency response.
“Time and again, the COVID pandemic has demonstrated the vital role of trusted community leaders in delivering health care services,” said HRSA administrator Carole Johnson. “Health centers are that trusted resource in the highest risk and hardest hit communities in the country. As we recognize the heroic work of the frontline health care workers who make health centers what they are, today we also are investing in the tools they need to help them continue to best serve their communities.”
The Virginia recipients of $65,500 each were:
- Neighborhood Health, Alexandria
- Blue Ridge Medical Center Inc., Arrington
- Bland County Medical Clinic Inc, Bastian
- Free Clinic of The New River Valley, Inc., Christiansburg
- Piedmont Access To Health Services Inc, Danville
- Clinch River Health Services Inc, Dungannon
- Harrisonburg Community Health Center, Inc., Harrisonburg
- Horizon Health Services, Inc., Ivor
- St Charles Health Council Inc., Jonesville
- Tri-Area Community Health, Laurel Fork
- Loudoun Community Health Center, Leesburg
- Rockbridge Area Free Clinic, Lexington
- Johnson Health Center, Madison Heights
- Martinsville Henry County Coalition for Health and Wellness, Martinsville
- Highland Medical Center, Monterey
- Central Virginia Health Services, Inc., New Canton
- Peninsula Institute For Community Health, Inc., Newport News
- Eastern Shore Rural Health System, Incorporated, Onancock
- Portsmouth Community Health Center, Inc., Portsmouth
- Daily Planet Inc., Richmond
- Richmond, City of Richmond
- Kuumba Community Health & Wellness Center, Inc., Roanoke
- Southwest Virginia Community Health Systems, Inc., Saltville
- Stony Creek Community Health Center, Stony Creek
- Southern Dominion Health Systems, Inc., Victoria
- Greater Prince William Area Community Health Center, Inc., Woodbridge
- Community Access Network, Inc., Lynchburg
Community health centers in this country serve as a national source of primary care in underserved communities. They are community-based and patient-directed organizations that deliver affordable, accessible, and high-quality medical, dental, and behavioral health services to more than 30 million patients each year, with specific initiatives intended to reach people experiencing homelessness, agricultural workers, and residents of public housing, according to a news release.
In 2021, HRSA-funded health centers provided care for one in five residents in rural areas and one-in-eleven people nationwide. One in three health center patients are living in poverty, and nearly two-thirds are racial/ethnic minorities.