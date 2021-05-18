Comedian Tom Segura set for November dates at Altria, Paramount

Comedian Tom Segura will perform at the Altria Theater in Richmond on Saturday, Nov. 13, and at the Paramount Theater in Charlottesville on Sunday, Nov. 14.

Tickets for the Altria Theater show go on sale to the public this Friday at 10 a.m. at www.etix.com/ticket/p/7860445.

Tickets for the Paramount Theater show also go on sale to the General Public on Friday at 10 a.m. Those tickets may be reserved online at www.theparamount.net

Segura is best known for his Netflix specials, “Ball Hog” (2020), “Disgraceful” (2018), “Mostly Stories” (2016), and “Completely Normal” (2014).

He also co-hosts the popular podcasts “Your Mom’s House” with his wife, comedian Christina Pazsitzky, and “2 Bears 1 Cave,” which he co-hosts with Bert Kreischer.

Segura can be seen in the STX film “Countdown” opposite Elizabeth Lail and in “Instant Family” opposite Mark Wahlberg. Segura’s television credits include “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” “Conan,” “Workaholics,” “Happy Endings,” “The Late Late Show,” “Comedy Central Presents: Tom Segura,” “Mash Up” and “How To Be A Grown Up.”

