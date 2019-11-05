Columbia Gas donates $60,000 to local food pantries across Virginia

Columbia Gas and its parent company foundation are donating a total of $60,000 to help eight local food pantries provide essential services to food-insecure families across Virginia.

Agencies benefitting from the contributions will include:

Chesterfield Food Bank, Chester

Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank, Fredericksburg

Oasis Commission on Social Ministry, Portsmouth

Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, Lynchburg

Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, Verona

Culpeper Winter Heat Shelter, Culpeper

Hope Distributed Community Development, Harrisonburg

“One child out of every eight in Virginia struggles with hunger, and many don’t know where their next meal will come from,” Columbia Gas of Virginia President and Chief Operating Officer Brent Archer said. “Through our Share To Care campaign, we are proud to partner with local agencies that are helping make a difference in the lives of hungry individuals and families every day in the communities we serve – and in the process helping spread the word about ways all of us can help those most in need.”

In its third annual #ShareToCare social media campaign, Columbia Gas is encouraging social media users to join in the fight against hunger by sharing social media posts highlighting the importance of supporting local food pantries. During the months of November and December, Columbia’s social media channels (Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ColumbiaGasVa/ and Twitter: https://twitter.com/columbiagasva) will highlight the food needs of Virginians by sharing facts and providing ways their followers can help fight hunger.

To follow the campaign, reference the following hashtags to learn more: #ShareToCare, and #ColumbiaCares.

