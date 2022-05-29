Columbia edges Lynchburg, 3-2, in Sunday series finale

The Lynchburg Hillcats lost in heartbreaking fashion to the Columbia in the final game of their series on Sunday, by a score of 3-2.

The Hillcats (24-20) had the lead going into the ninth inning, but a blown save from Trey Benton provided the Fireflies (14-31) with the victory.

The Hillcats did all their scoring in the second inning when the first two batters walked and would come around to score. The Hillcats would rely on the arm of Will Dion to hold the lead, as he finished with five full innings and seven strikeouts.

The Fireflies would remain scoreless until the seventh inning when they would score with two-outs after Reny Artiles walked two hitters and Davis Sharpe gave up a single in relief. With the score trimmed in half, the Hillcats just could not add any insurance despite threatening in the later innings.

In the top of the ninth, the Hillcats brought Trey Benton on in relief, where he would give up two runs as Erick Peña and Daniel Vazquez would come around score. This was Benton’s second blown save on the season.

With the lead 3-2, the Hillcats would go in order in the bottom half of the ninth as the Fireflies would pick up their third win of the week.

The Hillcats now drop to 1.5 GB with first-place Carolina coming to town on Tuesday. First pitch on Tuesday is scheduled for 6:30 at Bank of the James Stadium.

Like this: Like Loading...