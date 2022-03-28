augusta free press news

Colorado teen dead from injuries in Augusta County interstate crash

Published Monday, Mar. 28, 2022, 4:27 pm

(© annette shaff – stock.adobe.com)

One person is dead from injuries in a single-vehicle crash on westbound I-64 a half-mile east of the I-81 interchange in Augusta County reported on Sunday night.

A 2005 Toyota 4-Runner was traveling west on I-64 at 8:39 p.m. when it ran off the left side of the road, overcorrected, ran off the left side of the road again and struck an embankment. The vehicle then overturned several times.

The driver, Gabrielle N. Woodbury, 21, of Saint Johns, Fla., was transported for treatment of serious injuries. She was wearing her seatbelt.

The passenger, Amber S. Rainsberger, 18, of Parker, Colo., died at the scene. She was not wearing a seatbelt and was partially ejected from the vehicle.

Woodbury is charged with reckless driving (46.2-853). The crash remains under investigation.


