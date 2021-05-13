Colonial Pipeline restart: Welcome news for motorists

Published Thursday, May. 13, 2021, 10:38 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Colonial Pipeline has restarted pipeline operations, and while it will take several days for operations to get back to normal, this news will help to ease the supply strain seen on the East Coast.

Virginia, the Carolinas, Georgia and Tennessee are particularly experiencing reduced fuel availability in parts of their markets.

“The restart of the pipeline is very positive news for drivers,” said Morgan Dean, AAA spokesperson. “While impact won’t be seen immediately and drivers in affected areas can expect to see a few more days of limited fuel supply, relief is coming. Station pumps will be full of fuel in several days. This is an especially good update ahead of the Memorial Day holiday.”

Virginia’s gas price average ($2.91) jumped another 4 cents overnight. It’s up 14 cents since Monday. From the time the pipeline was taken offline on Friday until Thursday morning, the national gas price average increased 8 cents.

That pushed the average above $3/gallon this week – the highest average since October 2014.

The national average is likely to continue to see fluctuation in the coming days and states where prices have spiked will see some relief as the pipeline becomes fully operational.

Related

Comments