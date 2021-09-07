Coffey named chief deputy clerk in Augusta County

Augusta County Clerk of Circuit Court R. Steven Landes today announced that Senior Deputy Clerk Gina R. Coffey has been promoted to serve as the Chief Deputy Clerk of the Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office.

“The Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office is very proud to announce that Gina Coffey has been selected to be Chief Deputy Clerk,” Landes said. “Gina served as interim clerk and has served the citizens of Augusta County for over 30 years in numerous roles in the Clerk’s Office. The entire staff looks forward to working with her in this important role.”

“I am honored that Mr. Landes has given me this opportunity to fulfill the position of Chief Deputy Clerk,” Coffey said. “I will strive to continue to serve the Clerk’s Office to the best of my ability and maintain a great working relationship with my co-workers.”

Coffey was hired full-time by former Clerk of Circuit Court John B. Davis on Feb. 1, 1991. She was presented with a 30-year Service Certificate Plaque and an Augusta County Administrator’s Challenge Coin earlier this year in February. She achieved her Virginia Court Clerk’s Association Master Deputy Circuit Court Clerk Certification in 2016.

Coffey served as Interim Clerk of Circuit Court from April 2019 until November of 2019, when Landes was elected in a special election to serve as the 17th Clerk of Circuit Court.

The Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office is in downtown Staunton at the Augusta County Courthouse. The Clerk serves as the recorder of deeds and probate judge, issues marriage licenses and is the official court administrator for all civil and criminal cases.

The Clerk creates and maintains all court files and records, prepares court orders and jury lists, contacts jurors and issues summons and court processes. More information about the services of the Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office can be found online at www.co.augusta.va.us/government/circuitcourt-clerk.