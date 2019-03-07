Clorox looks to establish a second facility in Virginia, creating approximately 100 new jobs

The Clorox Company, a Fortune 500 consumer packaged goods company, seeks to establish a new manufacturing operation for its cat litter business in Frederick County, upon completion of Frederick County’s public process. The proposed project would create approximately 100 new jobs.

“The Clorox Company has been a valued employer and partner to Virginia for more than 25 years, and we are honored the company is looking to reinvest in the Commonwealth with a major manufacturing facility in Frederick County,” said Gov. Ralph Northam. “Clorox has a long history as a responsible corporate citizen, and we are confident that the company would continue to make positive contributions to the Commonwealth with a second operation here.”

The Clorox Company is a leading multinational manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products with approximately 8,700 employees worldwide. Clorox markets some of the most trusted and recognized consumer brand names, including its namesake bleach and cleaning products; Fresh Step® cat litter; Pine-Sol® cleaners; Liquid Plumr® clog removers; Glad® bags, wraps and containers; Kingsford® charcoal; Hidden Valley® dressings and sauces; Brita® water-filtration products; Burt’s Bees® natural personal care products; RenewLife® digestive health products; and Rainbow Light®, Natural Vitality® and Neocell® dietary supplements. The company also markets brands for its industry-leading healthcare and commercial cleaning products under the CloroxPro™ and Clorox Healthcare® names.

Additionally, Clorox is a signatory of the United Nations Global Compact, a community of global leaders committed to sustainability. The company has been broadly recognized for its corporate responsibility efforts, included on CR Magazine’s 2018 100 Best Corporate Citizens list, Barron’s 2019 100 Most Sustainable Companies, the Human Rights Campaign’s 2018 Corporate Equality Index, and the 2019 Bloomberg Gender Equality Index, among others.

Recently, the company’s manufacturing plant in Amherst, Virginia, which produces Glad-branded products, became one of 10 Clorox-owned facilities around the world to achieve “zero-waste-to-landfill” status, furthering the company’s commitment to sustainability in its operations.

In support of its communities, The Clorox Company and its foundations contributed about $20 million in combined cash grants, product donations, and cause marketing in its last fiscal year.

“The Clorox Company’s desire to expand its presence in Virginia demonstrates the advantage of having an inventory of shovel-ready sites and buildings to ensure that global companies of this caliber always have the infrastructure they need to grow in the Commonwealth,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “Frederick County offers a strategic location with room for future expansion, and would position the company to meet increasing demand for its innovative cat litter products. We pledge Virginia’s support for Clorox to continue bringing economic growth and opportunity for citizens across the Commonwealth.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership is working with Frederick County to secure the proposed project for Virginia.

“Clorox is an innovative, global company with a portfolio of recognized consumer brand names,” said Chairman of the Frederick County Board of Supervisors Charles S. DeHaven, Jr. “We are delighted Clorox is interested in Frederick County. Their interest is a testament to the region’s dedicated workforce and strong industrial sector.”

“I am thrilled with The Clorox Company’s proposed project and grateful for the hard work of our state and local economic development partners that support the company’s choice of Frederick County,” said Sen. Jill Vogel. “This new manufacturing operation by a top multi-national marketer and manufacturing company is a major opportunity for our region and demonstrates how much Frederick County has to offer those looking for the perfect community to invest. We all look forward to working with The Clorox Company.”

“The Clorox Company’s proposed investment in our community is proof that efforts by local supervisors and the Frederick County economic development team, working together with Virginia government, are benefitting our community,” said Del. David LaRock. “I am committed to keeping this positive momentum going strong.”

