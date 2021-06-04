Clint Black, Lisa Hartman Black announce concert date at Dominion Energy Center

Grammy-winning country superstar Clint Black is hitting the road with the Mrs. Lisa Hartman Black, and the two are making a stop at Dominion Energy Center in Richmond on Feb. 6, 2022.

Tickets start at $42 plus applicable fees and go on-sale Friday, June 11th at 10:00 AM. They will be available at www.DominionEnergyCenter.com.

Patrons will also be able to add tickets to the Clint and Lisa Experience, a special pre-show reception.

It has been three decades since the release of Clint Black’s groundbreaking debut album, “Killin’ Time.” The genre altering record cemented the country music icon as one of the truest traditionalists in the game and his widespread influence can still be felt in the works of artists today. Now, the seemingly unstoppable legend is heading out on tour with Lisa Hartman Black.

Having earned 22 #1 career singles, nearly two dozen gold and platinum awards (U.S. and Canada), a Grammy Award, numerous CMA, ACM and American Music Awards, Black has had one of the most storied careers in modern music. The Houston-raised musician has certainly come a long way from the Texas nightclub circuit where he first began.

In his latest effort, “Out of Sane,” Clint Black continues to hold firm in making great music that doesn’t fit a mold or conform to current popularity.

