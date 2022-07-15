ClineWatch: Cline and the ‘preborn’
By Gene Zitver
Two weeks before the Supreme Court’s decision overturning the right to abortion, Congressman Cline was among the House Republicans who signed onto a resolution calling for a vote on the Life at Conception Act, which declares “equal protection for the right to life of each born and preborn human person” under the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.
The Life at Conception Act– which Cline also signed onto– states:
The terms “human person” and “human being” include each and every member of the species homo sapiens at all stages of life, including the moment of fertilization, cloning, or other moment at which an individual member of the human species comes into being.
No time limits. No age limits. No exceptions.
In other words, this would be a nationwide ban on abortion from the moment of conception for any reason, including rape, incest or protecting the health or life of the mother– applying to 10-year-old girls as much as anyone else.
If Cline thinks I am misinterpreting the language of the bill, I hope he will provide his own interpretation.
Perhaps before the Supreme Court decision, Cline and the other Republicans thought they could support this atrocious bill without having to deal with all of its terrible implications.
No more.
Gene Zitver is the author of ClineWatch.