Clerk’s Office chooses Bridgewater College senior for fall intern

India Manning of Martinsville was named intern to the Augusta County Clerk of the Circuit Court for fall 2022.

Manning, a senior at Bridgewater College, is majoring in Psychology and minoring in Crime and Justice. She is the seventh group of students selected for the Clerk’s Office Internship Program.

“Our Office is very pleased to have India join the Clerk’s Office as our third group of Fall interns selected as part of our ongoing Clerk’s Office Internship Program,” Augusta County Clerk of Circuit Court R. Steven Landes said in a press release. “We look forward to having her serving with our office during the Fall Semester.”

Manning earned an associate degree in General Studies from Patrick and Henry Community College in May 2020.

The Clerk’s Office provides internship and mentorship opportunities to high school and college students who are interested in Virginia government, the Virginia Judicial System or the law.

In downtown Staunton at the Augusta County Courthouse, the Clerk’s Office serves as the recorder of deeds and probate judge, issues marriage licenses and is the official court administrator for all civil and criminal cases. The Clerk’s responsibilities include creating and maintaining court files and records, preparing court orders and jury lists, contacting jurors and issuing summons and court processes.