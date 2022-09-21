Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
clerks office chooses bridgewater college senior for fall intern
Local

Clerk’s Office chooses Bridgewater College senior for fall intern

Rebecca Barnabi
Last updated:
India Manning of Martinsville is a senior at Bridgewater College. Courtesy of Augusta County Clerk of the Circuit Court.

India Manning of Martinsville was named intern to the Augusta County Clerk of the Circuit Court for fall 2022.

Manning, a senior at Bridgewater College, is majoring in Psychology and minoring in Crime and Justice. She is the seventh group of students selected for the Clerk’s Office Internship Program.

“Our Office is very pleased to have India join the Clerk’s Office as our third group of Fall interns selected as part of our ongoing Clerk’s Office Internship Program,” Augusta County Clerk of Circuit Court R. Steven Landes said in a press release. “We look forward to having her serving with our office during the Fall Semester.”

Manning earned an associate degree in General Studies from Patrick and Henry Community College in May 2020.

The Clerk’s Office provides internship and mentorship opportunities to high school and college students who are interested in Virginia government, the Virginia Judicial System or the law.

In downtown Staunton at the Augusta County Courthouse, the Clerk’s Office serves as the recorder of deeds and probate judge, issues marriage licenses and is the official court administrator for all civil and criminal cases. The Clerk’s responsibilities include creating and maintaining court files and records, preparing court orders and jury lists, contacting jurors and issuing summons and court processes.

 

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

glenn youngkin

Youngkin set to campaign for Big Lie proponent Kari Lake in Arizona next month
Chris Graham
waynesboro crosswalk stamping

Single lane closures in downtown Waynesboro begin tonight
Crystal Graham

Single block closures will start tonight between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. in downtown Waynesboro.

a street waynesboro flooding

Update: A Street road closure postponed until Oct. 17
Crystal Graham

The A Street culvert replacement project dates for a total road closure in Waynesboro have changed.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Thursday Night Football: Steelers need to stop Browns’ deadly ground game
Scott Ratcliffe
odu logo

Game Notes: ODU returns home to face Arkansas State in Sun Belt opener
Staff/Wire
lamar jackson baltimore ravens

Raven News and Notes: Lamar Jackson put up big numbers against Dolphins blitz
Chris Graham
Bridgewater College

Bridgewater College in top 200 of Liberal Arts Colleges
Rebecca Barnabi