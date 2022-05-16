Clemson evens series with 8-2 win over #12 Virginia in Game 2

Published Sunday, May. 15, 2022, 8:13 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Clemson (32-19, 10-15 ACC) scored three runs in the first inning and never looked back in an 8-2 win over No. 12 Virginia (36-13, 15-11 ACC) on Sunday.

Just as it did in Game 1, Clemson posted three runs in the top of the first inning, collecting four hits and capitalizing on a pair of UVA defensive miscues. The Cavaliers committed a season-high four errors in the contest, the first four-error game since the 2020 season. Including the Clemson series opener, UVA had come back to win in the three previous games an opponent has scored three runs in its first at bat.

The Cavalier offense was limited to eight hits, a combined four coming off the bats of Jake Gelof and Devin Ortiz. Each went 2-for-4 in the contest and Gelof scored one

Like this: Like Loading...