Civil War struggle in North Carolina comes to Pamplin Park

Published Sunday, Jul. 25, 2021, 7:47 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Pamplin Historical Park & The National Museum of the Civil War Soldier welcomes guest speaker Hampton Newsome on Aug. 5 at 7 p.m. to the Petersburg Civil War Roundtable.

Newsome will discuss the fighting and struggles during the Civil War in North Carolina in his presentation titled, “The Fight for the Old North State.”

In early January of 1864, Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee would write a dispatch that set into motion one of the the last Confederate offensives of the war. Lee had written to Confederate president Jefferson Davis ” The time is at hand when, if an attempt can be made to capture the enemy’s forces at New Berne, it should be done.”

This dispatch began a series of events to move Confederate forces into position to assault and seize Union bases in North Carolina. Newsome will tell attendees about these operations set against the backdrop of a supply crisis, emerging peace movement and a gubernatorial election.

Newsome is an attorney who lives in Arlington. He has written two books titled; The Fight for the Old North State: The Civil War in North Carolina, January-May 1864 and Richmond Must Fall: The Richmond-Petersburg Campaign, October 1864.

Richmond Must Fall was recognized by the Civil War Monitor as a best book in 2013 and was a finalist for the Richard B. Harwell Book Award given by the Atlanta Civil War Roundtable. He is also an editor of Civil War Talks: Further Reminiscences of George S. Bernard and His Fellow Veterans.

Newsome additionally maintains a blog titled Ransack Garret and Closet, which can also be found on Twitter and Facebook.

The Petersburg Civil War Roundtable will meet the first Thursday of each month at Pamplin Historical Park and the National Museum of the Civil War Soldier from 7-8 p.m. Annual membership is $40. Individuals who are already members of Pamplin Historical Park can become members of PCWRT for $20. Non-members can attend for $5 each meeting.

Call (804) 861-2408 for more information.