City of Staunton schedule for Labor Day

City of Staunton administrative offices will be closed Monday, Sept. 6 in observance of Labor Day. City offices will reopen and return to normal business hours on Tuesday, Sept. 7.

Trash Pickup

Residential trash typically picked up on Monday will instead be collected on Wednesday, Sept. 8. Please place trash at the curb no later than 7 a.m. on your pickup day.

Customers in the downtown Central Business District will receive trash collection on Wednesday, Sept. 8 and again on Saturday, Sept. 11 as regularly scheduled.

Recycling Center

The Recycling Center, located at Gypsy Hill Park by the football stadium, will be closed on Monday, Sept. 6. The Center will operate its normally scheduled hours of 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 7.

Library Hours

The Staunton Public Library will be closed on Monday, Sept. 6 and return to regular schedule on Tuesday, Sept. 7. Online services will be available, and the outdoor book drop will be open for returns.

Parks & Recreation

The main offices of Parks & Recreation, located at Montgomery Hall Park, will be closed on Monday, Sept. 6 in observance of Labor Day.

The pool at Montgomery Hall Park is closed for the season, and the Gypsy Hill Park pool will be open through Saturday, Sept. 4. For prices and hours, visit www.ci.staunton.va.us/departments/parks-recreation/community-pools.

