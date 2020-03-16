City of Staunton declares local emergency
In response to the continued spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the City of Staunton has officially declared a local emergency as of 1:30 p.m. on March 16.
The emergency declaration enables Staunton to draw on additional resources to prepare for and coordinate the city’s response to the potential spread of the virus. Specifically, the declaration will allow the city to pursue reimbursements that may be available from the federal and state governments as a result of their declarations, among other response tools.
Staunton’s emergency declaration does not change any guidance or protocols previously issued by the city. Residents should continue to consult trusted and verified sources like the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the Virginia Department of Health at the links below for guidelines on preparedness:
- CDC overview: www.cdc.gov/
coronavirus/2019-ncov/index. html
- Virginia Department of Health overview: www.vdh.virginia.gov/
surveillance-and- investigation/novel- coronavirus
To the city’s knowledge, there have not yet been any positive tests for the virus in our area. Our emergency services community continues to work collaboratively with other key partners and the city’s COVID-19 Response Team to coordinate efforts and monitor evolving conditions in these dynamic circumstances.
The public is reminded that this is a rapidly developing situation and is encouraged to follow the City of Staunton’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/
The city’s declaration of local of emergency is expected to be confirmed by City Council on March 26.
