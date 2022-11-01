Chris Graham: The dark GQP overlords know the base is dumb enough to believe anything

The same Republicans having trouble wrapping their heads around the politically-motivated attack on Paul Pelosi have no trouble accepting the nonsense wrapped in a nothing-burger about the 2020 election from Donald Trump.

Reconciling the two isn’t all that difficult.

They’re really not that dumb to not get that a guy that buys into their lies would break into the House Speaker’s home to try to break her kneecaps, and that Trump is full of s–t when he talks about the election.

They think their base is that dumb.

And actually, they’re probably right.

Seventy percent of Republican voters buy the notion that the 2020 election wasn’t legit, and while there isn’t polling yet on the Pelosi attack, it’s an easy bet that we’re going to see a similar number believing that the guy who attacked Paul Pelosi is a liberal Democrat who was at the Pelosi house for a gay tryst.

It doesn’t say a lot for 70 percent of 40 percent of our country that they can be led to believe whatever their dark overlords want them to believe.

Doesn’t say a lot, either, for the dark overlords in the GQP.

They’re up to something, and it isn’t about what’s good for America.