Children’s drawings create artwork to fundraise for Ukraine war effort
More than 500 children’s drawings were put together in a digital art piece called “The Nightingale of Freedom,” and the project was sold on the non-fungible token market to raise funds for Ukraine.
On July 24, it has been five months since Russia invaded Ukraine, and money from the sale of the project will be donated to the “I Am Ukraine” fund, partly administered by the Embassy of Ukraine in Lithuania. “The Nightingale of Freedom” was launched by Vilnius, the capital of Lithuania. ROCKIT, a center for financial technology and sustainable innovation in Vilnius initiated the project, and the organization hopes to involve other members of the community, including fintech companies, in the donation process.
Created by Vilnius artist Agnė Kišonaitė, children’s drawings of a nightingale were compiled and then digitalized with the help of the Lithuanian National Museum of Art. Contributions to the project and purchase of shares are welcome by anyone. “The collected funds will be allocated by prioritizing areas in Ukraine where immediate support is necessary. This includes the need for humanitarian aid — from baby food and first aid kits to batteries — and protective equipment such as bulletproof vests,” a press release said.
“Both Lithuanian residents and companies have been incredibly united in their support for Ukraine since it was attacked by Russia,” Head of ROCKIT Lina Žemaitytė-Kirkman said in the press release. “The ‘Nightingale of Freedom’ is symbolically divided into 265 irreplaceable tokens, each with its own unique code. The Lithuanian Fintech industry unites 265 start-ups — just like the nightingale — each of them is unique, bright, and exceptional, painting a picture of Lithuanian innovation.”
Lithuania has been “one of Ukraine’s ardent supporters in its fight against Russia.” Lithuanians recently fundraised €5 million necessary for Ukraine to purchase a sophisticated military drone, the Bayraktar, in three and a half days. Blue/Yellow, a non-governmental organization based in Lithuania, is the world’s second-biggest foundation supporting Ukraine’s Armed Forces and has raised more than €25 million for the war effort.