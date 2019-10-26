Charlottesville Waldorf School welcomes new school director

The Charlottesville Waldorf School announced the hiring of Amanda Tipton as its new school director.

Tipton was a previous school coordinator of CWS, leaving in 2013 to help found a Waldorf initiative in Ibarra, Ecuador. She brings that experience, as well as four years as administrator at the Suncoast Waldorf School in Clearwater, Fla., to this role at CWS.

During her first period of time at the Charlottesville Waldorf School, Tipton was involved in the beginning of the school’s popular Summer Garden (kindergarten summer class), developing the Parent and Child program, and introducing processes and systems that are still in use today. She also assisted in the finalization of the school’s accreditation as a full member of AWSNA – the Association of Waldorf Schools of North America.

She returns at another turning point for the school as CWS transitions to a school director governance structure and, along with Waldorf schools around the world, celebrates 100 years of Waldorf education.

“It is very satisfying to come full circle back to CWS to be able to apply the many skills and capacities I have gathered over the years,” Tipton shares. “Receiving the warm welcome that is unique to the CWS community made me very thankful to be back in the place that initiated my career in Waldorf administration 10 years ago.”

