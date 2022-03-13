Charlottesville to present proposal for inclusive playground at Pen Park

The City of Charlottesville Department of Parks and Recreation and Bennett’s Village Inc. will be hosting two online public meetings to present and gather input on the proposal to construct Bennett’s Village, a multi-generational, all-abilities playground at Pen Park.

The online meetings will be hosted at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 15th.

Both meetings will cover the same materials; the different times are to ensure people with different schedules can attend at the time of their choosing. There will also be Parks staff and Bennett’s Village members at the park from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Monday, March 14th to explain the proposal and gather public input.

Bennett’s Village is a non-profit organization which has proposed to fund and construct a fully accessible playground at Pen Park in the area currently occupied by the playground and open field area between the tennis courts and the golf parking lot. The proposed new playground will be built in phases and will include fully accessible play structures and spaces such as a tree house, sensory garden, and water play area. More info can be found at bennettsvillage.org.

The project would also include a new restroom and picnic shelter building as well as improved access paths and other amenities to ensure people of all ages can enjoy the space.

Zoom link can be found on the city website calendar or you can contact Chris Gensic at the Charlottesville Department of Parks and Recreation, 434-970-3656 or gensic@charlottesville.gov.