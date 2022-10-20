Menu
charlottesville three teens arrested in saturday shooting in downtown mall area
News

Charlottesville: Three teens arrested in Saturday shooting in Downtown Mall area

Chris Graham
Last updated:
police
(© Артем Константинов – stock.adobe.com)

Three teens ranging in age from 14 to 17 have been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting near the Downtown Mall on Saturday.

The Charlottesville Commonwealth’s attorney office announced the news on Thursday.

According to a release, the teens – none of whom have been named publicly – are all in custody at the Blue Ridge Detention Center and face felony charges.

Two teens were shot in the incident. There is no update on their status.

Chris Graham

