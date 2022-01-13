Charlottesville residential recycling services status update

Due to resource capacity issues, the City of Charlottesville service contractor for trash/recycling will be unable to provide make-up recycling collection for those impacted by the suspension in service that occurred the week of Jan. 3rd.

Normal route schedules are currently restored, and impacted residents will receive recycling collection on their next scheduled service date.

As an alternative, impacted residents may utilize the McIntire Recycling Center, located at 611 McIntire Road, to drop off their recyclable materials.

More information can be found here: www.rivanna.org/mcintire-recycling-center.

If you are unable to utilize the drop-off location, residents may place the additional overflow items that will not fit in their recycling bins, in a box or other container next to your bin for pickup on your next scheduled service day.

In these extenuating circumstances, residents may opt to place overflow recyclable materials out for collection on their scheduled trash day.

With the possibility of additional weather impacts for the coming weekend, there is the possibility that additional service disruptions may occur.

Check in with the City’s website and social media accounts to receive service updates as they become available.

Charlottesville City Twitter: twitter.com/CvilleCityHall

Charlottesville Public Works Twitter: twitter.com/CvillePW

Charlottesville Public Works Waste Management Webpage: www.charlottesville.gov/1061/Waste-Management

