Charlottesville real estate, personal property tax bills due Monday

Charlottesville real estate and property taxes for the second half are due Monday. If you have not received your bills, contact the Treasurer’s Office at (434) 970-3146 before the due date.

For your convenience a variety of payment options are available:

Online: To pay by credit card, log on to the city’s website at www.charlottesville.gov and choose “Pay Bills Online.”

Telephone: Call 1-866-660-5185.

Mail: Check or money order payments may be mailed to City Treasurer, P.O. Box 2854, Charlottesville, VA 22902

City Hall locations:

6th Street NE (pedestrian only) by the West Side entrance to City Hall

7th Street NE by the East Side entrance to City Hall

8th Street NE between City Hall Annex and Herman Key Recreation Center

In Person: Payments may be made by appointment only in the lobby of City Hall at 605 E. Main St. Please visit www.cityscheduler.charlottesville.gov or call 434-970-3146 to schedule an appointment.

First half tax bills are due to be paid by Monday. Payments sent by mail must be postmarked by Dec. 6, 2021.

If you are experiencing a financial hardship or would like to set up a payment plan for your tax liability, please contact the Treasurer’s Office at (434) 970-3146 prior to the due date.

Taxes on all personal property items are prorated based on the date that the item was registered with the DMV as garaged in the City of Charlottesville. If you have sold, moved, or purchased a vehicle since Jan. 1, 2021, and have not notified the Commissioner of Revenue, call (434) 970-3160.

