Charlottesville Reading Series announces authors, poets for February event

The Charlottesville Reading Series will host a poetry and prose reading on Friday, Feb. 15, from 7-8 p.m. at New Dominion Bookshop in Charlottesville.

The event will feature in-person readings by poet Richard Lucyshyn and author Martine Kalaw. The event is free to attend, and complimentary refreshments will be available at intermission.

Richard Lucyshyn lives in Richmond, VA, with his family. He currently splits his time teaching poetry and creative writing at The College of William and Mary and being a stay-at-home parent with his young children. His debut, full-length collection, I made for you a new machine and all it does is hope, will be published by The Operating System in January 2019.

Martine Kalaw is an author, speaker, and spokeswoman on current immigration laws and reform. Her book, Illegal Among Us, recounts her journey through a seven-year deportation battle with no family or country, to success as a senior level executive with an advanced degree, a father she thought dead, and finally her long-sought U.S. citizenship. Martine has been a Huffington Post contributor and a TEDx speaker, and has interviewed with noteworthy reporters like Brian Karem, a CNN contributor to the White House. She is an organizational development consultant with over eight years of experience designing professional/management training and building organizational development strategies for Fortune 500 companies and technology start-ups on a global level. For more details, visit martinekalaw.com.

