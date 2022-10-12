Charlottesville: Police Civilian Oversight Board executive director steps down

The City of Charlottesville announced today that Hansel Aguilar, executive director of the Police Civilian Oversight Board, has resigned from the organization effective Oct. 21.

Aguilar has accepted a new role as the director of police accountability with the City of Berkeley, Calif., according to a news release.

Aguilar has served since 2021 as the Police Civilian Oversight Board’s first executive director. Aguilar came to the city with a background in sociology and a resume that included time as an investigator for the Washington, D.C. police force and a member of the civilian review panel in Fairfax County.

During his time with the City of Charlottesville, Aguilar ushered in the updated ordinance for the Police Civilian Oversight Board in December 2021. The ordinance granted the board more supervision of the police department by providing the ability to receive, investigate and issue findings on complaints made by civilians toward the police department.

“We thank Mr. Aguilar for his service to the PCOB and wish him success in his new role,” said interim city manager Michael C. Rogers. “Charlottesville continues to be dedicated to the goals and ideals of civilian oversight to ensure transparent and accountable policing in our community. We look forward to continuing this work, and plan to engage in an appropriate search for a new executive director.”