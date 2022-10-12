Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
charlottesville police civilian oversight board ed resigns
News

Charlottesville: Police Civilian Oversight Board executive director steps down

Crystal Graham
Last updated:

Hansel AguilarThe City of Charlottesville announced today that Hansel Aguilar, executive director of the Police Civilian Oversight Board, has resigned from the organization effective Oct. 21.

Aguilar has accepted a new role as the director of police accountability with the City of Berkeley, Calif., according to a news release.

Aguilar has served since 2021 as the Police Civilian Oversight Board’s first executive director. Aguilar came to the city with a background in sociology and a resume that included time as an investigator for the Washington, D.C. police force and a member of the civilian review panel in Fairfax County.

During his time with the City of Charlottesville, Aguilar ushered in the updated ordinance for the Police Civilian Oversight Board in December 2021. The ordinance granted the board more supervision of the police department by providing the ability to receive, investigate and issue findings on complaints made by civilians toward the police department.

“We thank Mr. Aguilar for his service to the PCOB and wish him success in his new role,” said interim city manager Michael C. Rogers. “Charlottesville continues to be dedicated to the goals and ideals of civilian oversight to ensure transparent and accountable policing in our community. We look forward to continuing this work, and plan to engage in an appropriate search for a new executive director.”

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

bon secours
, ,

Congressman McEachin expresses concern for Bon Secours’ lack of comprehensive care for disadvantaged patients
Rebecca Barnabi
grief journeys camp

Hospice of the Piedmont camp reinforces to kids, teens that ‘they are not alone’ in their grief
Crystal Graham

Children and teens from Central Virginia are on the path to healing after a day camp in Free Union.

jericho vs. danielson aew

AEW ‘Dynamite’ preview: Chris Jericho-Bryan Danielson 3 highlights Toronto card
Chris Graham

Chris Jericho isn’t from Toronto, but he is from Canada, so for tonight, at least, the heel Ring of Honor world champ will be the face when he defends his belt against former ROH champ Bryan Danielson.

uva football
,

Jason Beck as the OC at UVA: One person was surprised there wasn’t interest
Chris Graham
hitachi energy richmond

Hitachi Energy to expand in Halifax County, create 165 new jobs
Crystal Graham
plant a tree
,

Virginia Department of Forestry launches online seedling store
Crystal Graham
Charlottesville Acting on Climate Together

Charlottesville continues to seek feedback on Climate Action Plan
Crystal Graham