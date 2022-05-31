Charlottesville Parks & Rec offers hiring bonus for summer camp staff
Charlottesville Parks & Recreation is offering incentive bonuses to summer camp staff to boost hires for summer ’22.
The city is offering a hiring and end-of-season bonus.
Charlottesville Parks & Recreation offers fun, rewarding, and enriching summer activities for children and young adults through Day Camps, Adaptive Camps and Inclusion Program.
To view and apply for jobs, visit www.charlottesville.gov/jobs.
Bonuses
- $250 signing bonus for all summer camp staff
- $250 end-of-camp bonus
- Day Camp and Inclusion Program staff: 180 hours or more of work between June 22-July 29
- Adaptive Camp staff: 180 hours or more of work between June 13-July 29
Camp counselors
- Day Camp – $15.00/hour and Inclusion/Adaptive $16.00/hour
- Must be 18 years old to apply
- Position requires up to 40 hours weekly, hours may occur between the hours of 7:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
- Required to attend training the week of June 13
Day Camp counselors have the option of working an Extended Camp from Aug. 1-12.
Schedules and training dates vary between positions. Information for each job opening is available on job postings. For more information, contact [email protected] .