Charlottesville Parks & Rec offers hiring bonus for summer camp staff

Charlottesville Parks & Recreation is offering incentive bonuses to summer camp staff to boost hires for summer ’22.

The city is offering a hiring and end-of-season bonus.

Charlottesville Parks & Recreation offers fun, rewarding, and enriching summer activities for children and young adults through Day Camps, Adaptive Camps and Inclusion Program.

To view and apply for jobs, visit www.charlottesville.gov/jobs.

Bonuses

$250 signing bonus for all summer camp staff

$250 end-of-camp bonus

Day Camp and Inclusion Program staff: 180 hours or more of work between June 22-July 29

Adaptive Camp staff: 180 hours or more of work between June 13-July 29

Camp counselors

Day Camp – $15.00/hour and Inclusion/Adaptive $16.00/hour

Must be 18 years old to apply

Position requires up to 40 hours weekly, hours may occur between the hours of 7:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Required to attend training the week of June 13

Day Camp counselors have the option of working an Extended Camp from Aug. 1-12.

Schedules and training dates vary between positions. Information for each job opening is available on job postings. For more information, contact [email protected] .

