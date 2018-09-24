Charlottesville man dead in crash on Route 29 in Culpeper County

Virginia State Police Trooper J.W. Allen is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash in Culpeper County. State police were called to the scene on Route 29, just south of Reva Road/Route 633, at 4:50 a.m. Sunday (Sept. 23).

A 2006 Audi A6 was traveling south on Route 29 when it sideswiped a 1994 Dodge Caravan that was also traveling south on Route 29. The impact caused the Audi to run off the right side of the highway, go through the grass and into the trees where it caught fire. The minivan ran off the left side of the highway and overturned in the median.

The driver of the Audi, Rouzbeh Rastgarkafshgarkolaei, 27, of Charlottesville, Va., died at the scene. His remains were transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Manassas for examination and autopsy.

The driver of the minivan, a 50-year-old Madison County man, suffered minor injuries in the crash and was treated at the scene. He was wearing a seat belt.

The crash remains under investigation. Speed is being investigated as a factor in the crash, based on witness statements.

